Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings posted an unusual WhatsApp status on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, hours before his family confirmed his passing

Associate Tobi Praise shared a screenshot of the status, which centred on apologising and preserving genuine relationships

Toluwanisings added a personal caption to the post that has since drawn significant attention from followers online

Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has sparked an outpouring of conversation online after a WhatsApp status he reportedly posted in his final hours resurfaced following news of his death.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings' last WhatsApp post hours before his death sparks reactions. Image credit: Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Associate Tobi Praise shared a screenshot of the status on Instagram, revealing that Toluwanisings uploaded the message on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, as concerns about his health mounted.

The post was originally shared by an X user before Tobi Praise brought it to wider attention.

The status itself encouraged people to set aside their pride and repair damaged relationships before it was too late. It read in part:

"Apologise when you are wrong. You are too young to lose genuine people because of pride."

The message also cautioned against treating close connections as replaceable, framing maturity as the willingness to say,

"I was wrong. I'm sorry."

What drew particular interest, however, was not the message itself but the caption Toluwanisings attached to it.

The singer simply wrote,

"I am very sorry," a phrase that has taken on new weight after his passing. Whether those words were directed at a specific person or carried a broader meaning has not been confirmed.

Toluwanisings' family confirms his passing

The singer's family released an official statement on his Instagram page announcing that he died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The announcement brought clarity after hours of uncertainty, during which unverified accounts and messages about his condition spread across social media platforms.

Ahead of the family's confirmation, lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi had shared a message touching on the unfolding situation, while content creator Woli Agba posted a cryptic update that appeared to counsel patience amid the swirling reports.

A man who claimed to have been present at a hospital when the singer was brought in also shared his account, though his version of events remains unverified.

Toluwanisings' marks 5th anniversary

Beyond his music, Toluwanisings shared milestones with his followers.

He had previously marked five years of marriage to his wife on social media, describing their journey together as one defined by growth, love and faith in God.

His final WhatsApp status continues to generate reflection among those who followed his work, with many noting the striking timing of the post.

No confirmed connection has been established between the message and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Tenia Abraham's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham, who reportedly died after a prolonged battle with kidney disease.

Her final social media post urged followers to let love lead. After her death, the message took on new meaning and prompted an outpouring of tributes.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh