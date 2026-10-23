Canada's top intelligence agency has opened applications for permanent IT roles paying up to $106,386 annually

CSIS lists eight specialisation areas, including cyber security, cloud infrastructure, and business intelligence

Recent and upcoming graduates are among those eligible, but one key citizenship condition applies

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Canada's Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is on the hunt for IT Analysts, advertising permanent positions that come with salaries between $87,459 and $106,386, equivalent to roughly GH₵1.2 million to GH₵1.48 million.

Canada names who can apply for IT jobs paying up to $106,386. Photo credit: Dave Chan, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The roles are based in Ottawa, Ontario, as well as Gatineau and Montreal in Québec. The posting, which appeared on the Canadian government's official website and was last updated on 22 October 2026, carries a closing date of 30 November 2026, with reference number 26-968-07-142.

CSIS has positioned the opportunity as more than just a career move. The agency frames technology as a central pillar of its operations, both within Canada and abroad, describing the roles as a direct contribution to national security.

Eight broad specialisations are on offer: IT and cyber security, network technology and security, server and cloud infrastructure, business intelligence, IT service management, end-user systems, application support, and communication technology. The agency has also confirmed that recent and upcoming graduates are welcome to apply.

To be eligible, candidates must meet one of the following academic thresholds: completion of a two-year post-secondary programme in a relevant field such as computer science, information technology, cyber security, data analysis, or software engineering from a recognised Canadian institution; an undergraduate degree paired with at least one year of relevant work experience; or a technologist diploma, or equivalent professional designation, alongside at least two years of experience.

Qualifications earned outside Canada are accepted, provided applicants obtain a recognised Canadian equivalency assessment. Higher academic credentials, including bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees, may be counted as experience.

Beyond qualifications, CSIS will assess candidates on demonstrated competencies including adaptability, analytical thinking, problem-solving, and communication, evaluated through a competency-based interview. Some positions require availability for flexible and rotational shifts across a 24-hour, seven-day schedule.

Language requirements vary by role. Some positions require English proficiency alone, while bilingual positions demand a BBB/BBB rating in both English and French.

One condition is absolute: the opportunity is open exclusively to Canadian citizens.

CSIS has also issued an unusual but noteworthy advisory to prospective applicants, asking them not to discuss their application with anyone outside a partner or close family member, and urging even those individuals to exercise discretion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh