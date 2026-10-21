United Nigeria Airlines has advertised 10 vacancies spanning finance, aviation engineering, sales, auditing, and customer experience roles

The positions are based across Enugu, Lagos, and Abuja, with entry requirements varying by department and seniority level

Interested candidates can apply through the airline's official careers page or reach out via the careers email address

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United Nigeria Airlines has opened recruitment for 10 positions across multiple departments, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply through its official careers platform.

The advertised roles cover a wide range of functions within the airline's operations.

A Nigerian airline has announced job openings for 10 positions.

Source: Getty Images

Available positions include Internal Auditor, Senior Internal Auditor, Embraer 170/175/190 B1 and B2 Engineer, Financial Accountant, Duty Manager, Manager for Revenue Management Pricing, Head of Global Sales and Marketing, Treasury Officer/Analyst, Aircraft Appearance and Cabin Standards Manager, and Head of Customer Experience Service Quality.

The vacancies are spread across Enugu, Lagos, and Abuja, with the specific location depending on the role in question.

Qualifications and Experience Required

Most positions call for a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in fields such as accounting, finance, economics, business administration, engineering, aviation, marketing, or hospitality.

Professional certifications carry significant weight for several roles, particularly in auditing, where credentials such as ACA, ACCA, CISA, CIA, CPA, CFE, or CFA may be required.

Work experience requirements scale with seniority. The internal auditor role needs at least three years of post-qualification experience, while the senior internal auditor position requires a minimum of five years.

The Head of Global Sales and Marketing role is targeted at candidates with substantial experience in the airline or broader travel industry.

Engineering applicants must hold the relevant aircraft maintenance licence and possess practical hands-on experience.

Those going for revenue management roles should be familiar with demand forecasting, pricing strategies, and tools such as advanced Microsoft Excel and revenue management software.

Candidates for treasury and accounting positions are expected to understand cash-flow management, financial reporting, and enterprise resource planning systems.

Customer-facing and cabin standards roles require a background in service quality management, passenger relations, and staff supervision.

How to Apply for the Roles

Prospective applicants can visit the United Nigeria Airlines careers page to review full job descriptions and follow the application steps for their preferred role. General career enquiries can be directed to careers@flyunitednigeria.com.

No universal closing date was stated on the careers platform, so candidates are encouraged to check individual listings regularly for any updates or deadlines.

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Source: YEN.com.gh