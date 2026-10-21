Nigerian Airline Announces Job Openings, 10 Positions and Requirements Listed
- United Nigeria Airlines has advertised 10 vacancies spanning finance, aviation engineering, sales, auditing, and customer experience roles
- The positions are based across Enugu, Lagos, and Abuja, with entry requirements varying by department and seniority level
- Interested candidates can apply through the airline's official careers page or reach out via the careers email address
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United Nigeria Airlines has opened recruitment for 10 positions across multiple departments, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply through its official careers platform.
The advertised roles cover a wide range of functions within the airline's operations.
Available positions include Internal Auditor, Senior Internal Auditor, Embraer 170/175/190 B1 and B2 Engineer, Financial Accountant, Duty Manager, Manager for Revenue Management Pricing, Head of Global Sales and Marketing, Treasury Officer/Analyst, Aircraft Appearance and Cabin Standards Manager, and Head of Customer Experience Service Quality.
The vacancies are spread across Enugu, Lagos, and Abuja, with the specific location depending on the role in question.
Qualifications and Experience Required
Most positions call for a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in fields such as accounting, finance, economics, business administration, engineering, aviation, marketing, or hospitality.
Professional certifications carry significant weight for several roles, particularly in auditing, where credentials such as ACA, ACCA, CISA, CIA, CPA, CFE, or CFA may be required.
Work experience requirements scale with seniority. The internal auditor role needs at least three years of post-qualification experience, while the senior internal auditor position requires a minimum of five years.
The Head of Global Sales and Marketing role is targeted at candidates with substantial experience in the airline or broader travel industry.
Engineering applicants must hold the relevant aircraft maintenance licence and possess practical hands-on experience.
Those going for revenue management roles should be familiar with demand forecasting, pricing strategies, and tools such as advanced Microsoft Excel and revenue management software.
Candidates for treasury and accounting positions are expected to understand cash-flow management, financial reporting, and enterprise resource planning systems.
Customer-facing and cabin standards roles require a background in service quality management, passenger relations, and staff supervision.
How to Apply for the Roles
Prospective applicants can visit the United Nigeria Airlines careers page to review full job descriptions and follow the application steps for their preferred role. General career enquiries can be directed to careers@flyunitednigeria.com.
No universal closing date was stated on the careers platform, so candidates are encouraged to check individual listings regularly for any updates or deadlines.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh