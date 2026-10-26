Saudi Arabia and Qatar Expand Travel Access for Foreign Nationals in 2026

Saudi Arabia has officially opened its eVisa and visa-on-arrival programme to citizens of two additional countries as part of its Vision 2030 push

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has clarified exactly which advance visa categories are available to foreigners before they board a flight to the country

The announcements from both Gulf nations come with specific conditions that travellers must understand before making any plans

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have each taken steps to clarify and expand travel access for foreign nationals, with announcements that carry direct implications for anyone planning a trip to either Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism confirmed on October 4, 2026, that citizens of Kosovo and Guyana are now eligible to obtain a Saudi visit visa either online or upon arrival at any of the kingdom's international ports of entry.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expanded travel access for foreign nations. Photo Credit: Ludovik Marin/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The move brings both nations into a growing circle of countries whose citizens enjoy simplified access to Saudi Arabia, a shift driven by the kingdom's broader Vision 2030 agenda to diversify its economy beyond oil and grow its tourism sector.

The Saudi visit visa covers a wide range of purposes. Travellers can use it to attend conferences, exhibitions and events, reconnect with family and friends, or perform Umrah outside of the Hajj season.

Paid employment, however, is strictly prohibited under the visa's terms. For those holding a multiple-entry visa, Saudi authorities have made clear that permitted days are counted cumulatively across all visits rather than resetting with each entry. Travellers are also required to allow a current visa to expire fully before submitting a new application.

Separately, Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published details of the four advance visa categories available to foreign nationals before they travel to the country.

According to the ministry's official portal, the categories are: a business visa valid for 90 days; a tourist visa obtainable through hotels and approved travel agencies; a family visa for personal visits to relatives or friends; and a transit visa linked exclusively to Qatar Airways, which is valid for 96 hours.

The tourist visa route is notable in that accommodation arrangements appear to form part of the application process, given that hotels and travel agencies serve as the access point.

The 96-hour transit visa, meanwhile, applies specifically to passengers connecting through Doha's Hamad International Airport on Qatar Airways flights.

All four visa types carry their own eligibility conditions and validity periods, and travellers are required to present their advance visa upon arrival at a Qatari port of entry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh