Thailand Announces 15-Day Visa-Free Entry for Citizens of 3 Countries

Thailand announced a new visa-free travel policy granting citizens of three countries 15 days of entry without a visa

The move is part of Thailand's broader push to attract more international visitors and boost tourism

The announcement has drawn attention from travellers across the affected nations eager to explore Thailand

Thailand has unveiled a new visa-free travel arrangement allowing citizens of three countries to enter the Southeast Asian nation for up to 15 days without prior documentation.

The Thai government announced the policy as part of its ongoing efforts to stimulate tourism and strengthen bilateral ties with select nations.

Thailand announces a 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of three countries. Photo credit: Riska/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new arrangement, qualifying travellers will be permitted to stay in Thailand for a maximum of 15 days without obtaining a visa in advance.

Thailand's visa-free policy details

The initiative reflects Thailand's continued drive to position itself as an accessible and welcoming destination in the region.

Officials indicated that the 15-day window is designed to encourage short-term tourism and business visits, giving travellers a manageable period to experience the country without the administrative burden of a full visa application.

The three countries whose citizens stand to benefit from this arrangement were identified as part of Thailand's strategic engagement with nations it considers important partners in trade and tourism.

The policy is in line with similar exemptions Thailand has extended to dozens of countries over the years, though the specific terms and duration vary by agreement.

What the new arrangement means for travellers

For citizens of the three eligible countries, the announcement removes a significant barrier to travel. Rather than navigating lengthy visa processes, qualifying nationals will now be able to plan trips to Thailand with greater ease and flexibility.

The Thai government noted that travellers arriving under the visa-free arrangement would still be required to hold a valid passport and meet standard entry conditions, including proof of onward travel and sufficient funds for their stay.

Thailand remains one of the most visited countries in Asia, drawing millions of tourists annually to its temples, beaches, and cultural landmarks.

Measures such as this visa-free policy are widely seen as a practical step towards sustaining and growing that inflow of visitors.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh