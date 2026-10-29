Qatar's government announced that nationals of four countries qualify for an immediate tourist visa to enter the country

The immediate tourist visa costs 100 Qatari Riyals and is accessible through Qatar's official consular services platform

Citizens of Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus are the four nationalities covered under the new arrangement

Qatar has announced that citizens of four countries are eligible to obtain an immediate tourist visa to enter the Gulf state, according to guidance published on the country's official consular services platform.

The service applies to nationals of Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus, allowing qualifying travellers to secure a tourist visa on the spot without undergoing the standard application and waiting process typically associated with visa approvals.

Qatar offers citizens of Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus an immediate tourist visa for 100 Qatari Riyals. Image credit: Karen Vardanian, Morsa Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's immediate tourist visa countries

Under the arrangement, citizens of the four eligible nations can obtain a tourist visa instantly upon application, removing the need for advance submissions or extended processing timelines.

Qatar described the service as one designed to grant nationals of the listed countries a tourist visa on an immediate basis in order to enter the State of Qatar.

The move reflects Qatar's continued push to position itself as a leading international tourism destination, streamlining entry procedures for select nationalities as part of broader efforts to ease travel access.

Cost and how to apply

The immediate tourist visa carries a fee of 100 Qatari Riyals, which is roughly equivalent to 46,000 Nigerian Naira. Eligible travellers can access the service through Qatar's official consular platform, making the application process straightforward for qualifying citizens.

At that price point, the visa represents a relatively accessible option for nationals of the four covered countries who wish to visit Qatar for tourism purposes without the delays that typically accompany standard visa processing.

Qatar lists countries eligible for 30-day joint tourist visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had launched a joint tourist visa programme targeting nationals from six countries.

The programme offers a 30-day entry permit for a flat fee of 100 riyals, with the option to extend the stay by a further 30 days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh