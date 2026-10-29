Qatar Names Countries Whose Nationals Can Now Obtain Tourist Visas Immediately
- Qatar's government announced that nationals of four countries qualify for an immediate tourist visa to enter the country
- The immediate tourist visa costs 100 Qatari Riyals and is accessible through Qatar's official consular services platform
- Citizens of Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus are the four nationalities covered under the new arrangement
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Qatar has announced that citizens of four countries are eligible to obtain an immediate tourist visa to enter the Gulf state, according to guidance published on the country's official consular services platform.
The service applies to nationals of Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus, allowing qualifying travellers to secure a tourist visa on the spot without undergoing the standard application and waiting process typically associated with visa approvals.
Qatar's immediate tourist visa countries
Under the arrangement, citizens of the four eligible nations can obtain a tourist visa instantly upon application, removing the need for advance submissions or extended processing timelines.
Qatar described the service as one designed to grant nationals of the listed countries a tourist visa on an immediate basis in order to enter the State of Qatar.
The move reflects Qatar's continued push to position itself as a leading international tourism destination, streamlining entry procedures for select nationalities as part of broader efforts to ease travel access.
Cost and how to apply
The immediate tourist visa carries a fee of 100 Qatari Riyals, which is roughly equivalent to 46,000 Nigerian Naira. Eligible travellers can access the service through Qatar's official consular platform, making the application process straightforward for qualifying citizens.
At that price point, the visa represents a relatively accessible option for nationals of the four covered countries who wish to visit Qatar for tourism purposes without the delays that typically accompany standard visa processing.
Qatar lists countries eligible for 30-day joint tourist visa
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had launched a joint tourist visa programme targeting nationals from six countries.
The programme offers a 30-day entry permit for a flat fee of 100 riyals, with the option to extend the stay by a further 30 days.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh