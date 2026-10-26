U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pushed back against a 60 Minutes report describing a deported man as a Texas father with no criminal record

ICE stated the man is a Malian national with a final judicial order of removal who claimed to be homosexual to avoid deportation

The agency questioned why 60 Minutes did not disclose that the man has a wife and two children in Mali

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) publicly challenged a report by CBS News programme 60 Minutes on 25 October 2026, disputing the characterisation of a deported man as a long-settled Texas family man with no criminal history.

The 60 Minutes report described the individual as a Texas father who had lived in the United States for 25 years without a criminal record and was detained by immigration agents while finishing a night shift as an Uber driver.

ICE disputes 60 Minutes’ portrayal of a deported man as a Texas father, saying he is a Malian national with a final removal order, wife and children in Mali. Image credit: CBS

Source: Getty Images

According to the programme, he was placed on a deportation flight without the opportunity to consult a lawyer or appear before a judge.

ICE's counter to the 60 Minutes account

ICE's official account rejected that framing in direct terms, identifying the man as a Malian national in the country without legal status and subject to a final order of removal issued by a judge. The agency said he had claimed to be homosexual as a basis for protection from deportation, a claim it described as contradicted by the fact that he has a wife and two children in Mali.

"NOT a Texas father! He is an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Mali with a final order of removal from a judge, who said he's homosexual in order to dodge deportation — despite having a wife and two kids at home," ICE wrote, before questioning why 60 Minutes had not raised the matter with the subject during its coverage.

Details remain disputed

Neither the man's identity nor further details about the circumstances of his removal were confirmed publicly at the time of ICE's post. 60 Minutes had not publicly responded to ICE's challenge as of the time this article was written.

The exchange reflects the ongoing tension between news organisations and immigration authorities over how deportation cases are reported, particularly as the Trump administration continues to enforce large-scale removal operations across the United States.

US orders African nationals with TPS to leave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had issued a stark warning to holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Ethiopia and 12 other countries.

This comes after a federal court removed the final legal barrier blocking their removal.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh