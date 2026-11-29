Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a step-by-step guide for foreigners hoping to enter the Work and Holiday visa ballot

Of the five countries in the ballot programme, only Indonesia and the Philippines still have open registration windows for 2026-2027

Applicants must pay an AUD25 registration fee, and there is a critical difference between saving a draft and actually entering the ballot

Australia has opened a path for young Indonesians and Filipinos to register for the chance to live and work Down Under, with the Department of Home Affairs releasing a detailed guide explaining exactly how to enter the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa ballot for the 2026-2027 programme year.

Australia outlines registration process for visa ballot. Photo source: @albomp, Hagler Photos

Source: Getty Images

Of the five countries that participate in the ballot programme, three have already closed their registration windows for this cycle. Only Indonesia and the Philippines still have pending ballots, making this a time-sensitive opportunity for eligible nationals of those two countries.

Australia Visa Lottery: How registration process works

All registrations must be completed through ImmiAccount, the Australian government's official immigration platform. Applicants start by either logging into an existing account or creating a new one. Setting up Multi-factor Authentication is now a mandatory step at every login and whenever account changes are made.

Once inside the account, the applicant selects "New Application," navigates to the "Visa pre-application registration" dropdown, and chooses "Registration – First Work and Holiday Visa (462)" before selecting their eligible passport country.

The registration form requires standard personal details such as full name, date of birth, and passport number, but applicants must pay particular attention to their national identity number. This field cannot be edited once the form is submitted, and neither can the country of passport or date of birth. Indonesian applicants must provide their Kartu Tanda Penduduk (KTP), while Filipino applicants need a valid Pambansang Pagkakakilanlan (PhilID). Copies of both sides of the national ID card will be required later if an applicant is selected.

Before submitting, applicants must verify their email address, agree to the form's declarations, and pay a AUD25 registration fee.

Draft vs received: why the distinction matters

ImmiAccount allows applicants to save a partially completed form as a draft, but this does not count as a valid ballot entry. The registration only enters the ballot once the form has been fully submitted and the AUD25 payment is confirmed as received by the department, at which point the status changes from "draft" to "received." Each applicant may only register once per ballot period.

Edits are permitted only while the status reads "received." Once it changes to "selected" or "expired," no further changes can be made.

If selected, applicants receive a "Notification of Selection" letter by email and have 28 calendar days from that date to apply for the visa through ImmiAccount. Being selected does not guarantee a visa will be granted, as all standard eligibility requirements still apply.

If a registration is not selected, the department sends no notification, and the AUD25 fee is non-refundable under any circumstances, including accidental withdrawal.

Australia mentions earnings of military recruits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published the salary paid to new military recruits from their first day of basic training.

The official pay document lists the annual figure under Schedule B13 of the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual.

The published rate places Australian military trainees on earnings that rival many graduate-level positions in the country's civilian workforce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh