Samuel Sey, 39, built a large conservative following by writing in support of strict US immigration enforcement

The Ghanaian commentator once argued that Christian values actively demand deportations of undocumented migrants

Federal authorities say Sey overstayed his visa and has no active immigration applications pending approval

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian-born conservative blogger who spent years publicly defending the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdowns has found himself on the receiving end of those very policies after being detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

US ICE detains GH blogger Samuel Sey, who defended Donald Trump's mass deportations. Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Douglas Rissing/iStock

Source: UGC

Samuel Sey, 39, was arrested by ICE agents at Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

A report dated 26 October 2026 by OAL confirmed that federal authorities determined Sey had overstayed his legal visa. He has since agreed to leave the country voluntarily.

Samuel Sey’s journey in America

Sey arrived in the United States in 2022 and later married in Ohio. Through his blog, Slow to Write, and contributions to prominent conservative platforms including The Daily Wire and Turning Point USA, he cultivated a sizeable online audience.

He was candid with that audience about his circumstances, openly acknowledging that he held neither a green card nor a legal work permit while living in the country.

During that period, he regularly appealed to his followers for financial contributions to sustain his writing.

His detention has ignited fierce debate online, largely because of the positions he so vocally held.

Sey was an outspoken champion of border enforcement, arguing in his writing that deportations were morally sound and consistent with Christian teaching.

In one widely circulated piece, he wrote that "Christian ethics do not denounce deportations. They demand it."

He also dismissed activists who opposed ICE operations, characterising their resistance as doing the work of the devil.

Some fellow conservative writers have rallied behind Sey, suggesting his arrest stems from a paperwork error or confusion within his immigration files.

The Department of Homeland Security, however, has stated clearly that there are no active immigration applications on file in his name.

Sey is currently being held at Butler County Jail in Hamilton, Ohio, and will remain in federal custody until his travel arrangements out of the United States are finalised, according to Peoples Gazette.

US courts block the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, restarting approvals while premium-processing cases remain delayed. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, dimarik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US courts block Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee

The United States has begun issuing approvals on H-1B visa petitions that were submitted without the $100,000 fee introduced by President Donald Trump, after federal courts stepped in to block the government from collecting the charge.

Immigration law firm Meltzer Hellrung confirmed that decisions are now coming through on previously stalled cases.

The firm noted that movement on pending applications followed its public statements highlighting the delays.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh