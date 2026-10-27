The WHO Regional Director for Africa confirmed that Nigeria's only confirmed Ebola patient and her husband were airlifted to Switzerland on Monday, October 26, 2026

Nigerian health workers successfully managed the Swiss diplomat through the acute phase of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola before she was cleared for evacuation

Nigeria still has 52 contacts under close surveillance, while the NCDC introduced a weekly N100,000 payment for people placed under monitoring

Nigeria no longer has any active Ebola cases after its sole confirmed patient and her husband were flown to Switzerland on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Mohamed Janabi, the World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Africa, announced the development via his X handle, confirming that the two Swiss citizens had been airlifted earlier that day.

WHO says Nigeria no longer has an active Ebola case. Photo Credit: Tony Karumba

Source: Getty Images

The evacuation was possible because Nigerian health workers had already guided the patient through the most critical phase of her illness.

The Federal Government had first confirmed the case on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, when a Swiss diplomat in Abuja tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate disclosed at the time that 44 close contacts had been identified and that tracing was underway.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention later reported that the patient had deteriorated into multi-organ failure before eventually stabilising.

WHO Praises Nigeria's Response

Janabi offered strong praise for the Nigeria's public health system, describing the outcome as a collective achievement.

"This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to what Africa can accomplish when we work together," he said. "This is a proud moment demonstrating African expertise, resilience, and leadership in public health."

He directed his commendation at the Nigerian government, frontline health workers, clinicians, emergency responders, and international partners involved in the response.

52 Contacts Still Under Watch

Despite the good news, Janabi cautioned that the response effort is far from over. Nigeria will continue to monitor 52 identified contacts, while Switzerland assumes responsibility for the patient's husband, who counts as contact number 53 in the tracking chain.

The NCDC separately introduced a weekly payment of N100,000 for individuals placed under Ebola monitoring in Abuja.

Officials acknowledged the financial support had not been budgeted for but was introduced after contacts raised concerns.

With 53 primary contacts identified so far, authorities warned that other Nigerian states should also brace for similar obligations if the monitoring net widens.

Opposition Demands Answers from Tinubu Over Ebola Fund

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria's opposition ADC is demanding answers from President Tinubu over a ₦10 billion Ebola fund announced months before a confirmed Abuja case.

The ruling APC's official response drew attention to the similarity between 'Bola' and 'Ebola' rather than addressing where the money went.

Questions about how quickly authorities moved after a patient fell ill on October 7 remain at the centre of the political storm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh