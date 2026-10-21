Nigeria's health authorities confirmed an Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory on October 21, 2026, involving a woman who arrived from Uganda

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control identified 44 close contacts and activated a 24/7 toll-free emergency line for the public to report suspected cases

Nigerians took to social media to raise concerns about delayed detection and the absence of information on the patient's full travel history

Nigeria has recorded its first confirmed Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosing the development on Tuesday, October 21, 2026.

According to the NCDC, the patient is a woman who recently arrived from Uganda. She has been placed in isolation and is currently receiving medical care.

Ebola: Nigeria Confirms Case in Abuja, NCDC Identifies 44 Contacts for Tracing

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Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate confirmed that 44 close contacts had already been identified and that tracing efforts were well underway.

How the Government Is Responding

The Federal Government, working through the NCDC and other relevant health authorities, moved quickly to strengthen surveillance systems following the confirmation.

The agency activated its 24/7 toll-free emergency line, 6232, urging members of the public to report any suspected cases without delay. "Early reporting saves lives," the NCDC said in its public notice.

The NCDC also reminded Nigerians that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person who is infected, ill, or has died from the disease, as well as through contact with contaminated materials.

The agency urged the public to stay calm and to rely solely on verified information from official sources.

This confirmation follows months of heightened preparedness. As recently as October 6, 2026, the NCDC had stated there were no Ebola cases in Nigeria, though the agency acknowledged that Kenya's own imported Ebola case had raised the risk of the virus entering Nigeria through international travel.

Nigeria had conducted a national tabletop simulation exercise to test its readiness and issued updated guidance for travellers and healthcare workers.

Public Reaction to the Ebola Confirmation

The announcement triggered a wave of concern and criticism across social media platforms. Many Nigerians questioned how long the patient had been in the country before the case was detected, and others noted gaps in the official account of her travel history.

@josepuw8 questioned the adequacy of border and travel monitoring, writing:

"Why didn't you guys monitor travel routes from East Africa, a patient with ebola been discovered after 13 days is that not gross negligence. Don't they pay you guys? Uganda says it ebola free and you believe?"

@BBatwooki pointed to a gap in the official communication, noting:

"Interesting that no mention is made of the fact that this Nigerian woman had travelled to DRC and transited through Uganda."

@matharos1 called for more practical public health guidance, saying:

"How do you avoid an infected person? What practical practices can citizens do to mitigate infection? These and many more should be the information in fast circulation as preventative care is better than identifying and curing infected persons."

@OmoIbonwon1 expressed cautious hope:

"Hmm.....I hope we're proactive before the matter gets out of hand."

@TIREBIRTH linked the outbreak to the political calendar, writing:

"Who do us this thing? Election is few months and there's Ebola outbreak, lol. Clap for yourselves."

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Source: YEN.com.gh