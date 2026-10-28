Australia published the full eligibility requirements for its Pacific Engagement Visa subclass 192, which grants successful applicants the right to live and work permanently in the country

Citizens from 12 Pacific island nations and Timor-Leste must first enter a random ballot before they can submit an application within a strict 120-day window

The 13 conditions cover everything from age limits and employment offers to health requirements and an Australian Values Statement

The Australian government has outlined 13 conditions that citizens of Pacific island nations and Timor-Leste must satisfy to qualify for the Pacific Engagement Visa (PEV), officially designated as subclass 192, which grants holders the right to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis.

Australia has 13 requirements that foreigners must meet for the subclass 192 visa. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh, Sasimoto

Source: Getty Images

The eligibility requirements were published on Australia's official government website.

Who Can Enter the PEV Ballot

Before any application can proceed, a candidate must first be randomly chosen through the PEV ballot. Once selected, the applicant receives a Notification of Selection letter containing a link to the application portal and has 120 days from that date to submit a completed application online. Late submissions are not accepted under any circumstances.

Eligible citizens must hold a valid passport from one of 12 participating countries: Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, or Vanuatu. Citizens of New Zealand are explicitly excluded from applying.

Applicants must also have been born in, or have a parent born in, one of the listed eligible countries. Australia and New Zealand are included on this list to accommodate citizens born abroad, for instance, to access medical facilities.

Key Requirements for the Subclass 192 Visa

Age is a significant factor: applicants must be between 18 and 45 years old on the date the ballot registration period opens for their country.

A confirmed employment offer is mandatory. Either the applicant or their spouse or de facto partner must hold a written offer of permanent full-time, permanent part-time, or fixed-term contract work in Australia. Casual contracts do not qualify.

Applicants must also demonstrate adequate financial means to support themselves and any accompanying family members during their first 12 months in Australia.

On language, applicants are required to meet English proficiency standards. Accepted pathways include prior schooling or work in an English-speaking country, or minimum scores in approved tests such as IELTS (a score of at least 5.0 in listening and speaking), TOEFL iBT, OET, PTE Academic, or Cambridge C1 Advanced. Those unable to meet this threshold may sign an English Language Undertaking committing them to enrol in the free Adult Migrant English Programme after arrival.

Additional conditions include having complied with the terms of any previously held Australian visa, having no prior visa cancellations or refusals without compelling circumstances, meeting health and character standards, having cleared or arranged repayment of any debt owed to the Australian government, and signing an Australian Values Statement affirming respect for Australian laws and way of life.

The Australian government also provides a free Pacific Engagement Visa Support Service to assist selected applicants in securing employment and preparing for life in Australia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh