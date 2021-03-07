Top 20 richest pastors in America and their net worth in 2023
Every Christian benefits from having a pastor or clergyman who feeds them the word of God and provides spiritual nourishment. There are thousands of churches worldwide, each with its doctrines and clergy. The richest pastors in America run megachurches. Some also do business besides their pastoral duties.
Clergymen are among the wealthiest persons in the world in 2023. Since the advent of televangelism, the revenue streams of churches in America skyrocketed. As a result, the richest pastors in America are worth a lot of money.
The richest pastors in America in 2023
Some affluent pastors have stories of rags to riches. They started from the bottom and accumulated huge sums of money as their congregations grew. Below is a look at the 20 richest pastors in America in 2023, their net worth, and the churches they lead or run.
20. Mark Driscoll - $2.5 million
- Full name: Mark A. Driscoll
- Date of birth: 11th October 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of 2023)
- Church: RealFaith ministries, Trinity Church, and Mars Hill Church
- Net worth: $2.5 million
Mark A. Driscoll was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA. The evangelical pastor and author is the founder and primary contributor to RealFaith ministries. He is also the senior and founding pastor of Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Additionally, he co-founded Mars Hill Church in Seattle. Mark Driscoll's net worth is $2.5 million in 2023.
19. Bill Hybels - $5 million
- Full name: William Hybels
- Date of birth: 12th December 1951
- Age: 71 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Willow Creek Community Church
- Net worth: $5 million
Bill Hybels is the founding and former senior pastor of Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois. His church is one of the most attended churches in North America. The Michigan-born preacher is worth $5 million as of 2023.
18. John Piper - $5 million
- Full name: John Stephen Piper
- Date of birth: 11th January 1946
- Age: 77 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Bethlehem Baptist Church (Converge)
- Net worth: $5 million
John Piper served as pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church (Converge) in Minneapolis from 1980 to 2013. He is the founder and senior teacher of desiringGod.org and has written several award-winning books. John Piper's net worth is $5 million.
17. Chuck Swindoll - $5 million
- Full name: Charles Rozell Swindoll
- Date of birth: 18th October 1934
- Age: 88 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Insight for Living
- Net worth: $5 million
Charles Swindoll's net worth is $5 million. He is an evangelical Christian pastor, author, educator, and radio preacher. He founded Insight for Living. It is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, USA.
16. John Charles Hagee - $5 million
- Full name: John Charles Hagee
- Date of birth: 12th April 1940
- Age: 83 years (as of 2023)
- Church: John Hagee Ministries
- Net worth: $5 million
John Charles Hagee is a pastor and televangelist. He is the founder of John Hagee Ministries and the Christians United for Israel. His non-denominational evangelical church has over 22,000 followers. John Charles Hagee's net worth is $5 million.
15. Paula White - $5 million
- Full name: Paula Michelle White-Cain
- Date of birth: 20th April 1966
- Age: 57 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Paula White Ministries
- Net worth: $5 million
Paula White's net worth is $5 million. She is the president of Paula White Ministries. The televangelist and a proponent of prosperity theology was the chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump's administration.
14. Joyce Meyer - $8 million
- Full name: Pauline Joyce Meyer
- Date of birth: 4th June 1943
- Age: 79 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Joyce Meyer Ministries
- Net worth: $8 million
Joyce Meyer is one of the richest pastors in America in 2023, with a net worth of $8 million. She shares Christ through daily television shows, podcasts, devotionals, bible study, and conference events.
13. John C. Maxwell - $10 million
- Full name: John Calvin Maxwell
- Date of birth: 20th February 1947
- Age: 76 years (as of 2023)
- Net worth: $10 million
John C. Maxwell's net worth is $10 million as of 2023. He is an author, speaker, and pastor who pursued a Doctor of Ministry at Fuller Theological Seminary. His books have sold millions of copies. Some are on the New York Times Best Seller List.
12. Franklin Graham - $10 million
- Full name: William Franklin Graham III
- Date of birth: 14th July 1952
- Age: 70 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
- Net worth: $10 million
Franklin Graham's net worth is $10 million. He is an evangelist and missionary who frequently engages in Christian revival tours and political commentary. He has devoted his life to meeting the needs of people and proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
11. John F. MacArthur - $15 million
- Full name: John Fullerton MacArthur Jr.
- Date of birth: 19th June 1939
- Age: 83 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Grace Community Church
- Net worth: $14 million
John F. MacArthur's net worth is $15 million. He is a Protestant pastor and author best known for hosting Grace to You, an internationally syndicated radio and television programme. He pastors at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, since 1969.
10. Greg Laurie - $20 million
- Full name: Greg Laurie
- Date of birth: 10th December 1952
- Age: 70 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Harvest Christian Fellowship
- Net worth: $20 million
Greg Laurie's net worth is $20 million. Laurie is an evangelical author, pastor, and evangelist. He is best known as the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California. He also is the founder of Harvest Crusades.
9. T.D. Jakes - $20 million
- Full name: Thomas Dexter Jakes
- Place of birth: 9th June 1957
- Age: 65 years (as of 2023)
- Church: The Potter's House
- Net worth: $20 million
T.D. Jakes is the senior pastor of The Potter's House, a non-denominational megachurch. His church services and Evangelistic sermons are broadcast on The Potter's Touch, and he is worth $20 million in 2023.
8. Jesse Duplantis - $20 million
- Full name: Jesse Duplantis
- Date of birth: 9th July 1949
- Age: 73 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Christian Evangelical Charismatic movement & Jesse Duplantis Ministries
- Net worth: $20 million
Jesse Duplantis is the founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries. He preaches at the Christian Evangelical Charismatic movement. His net worth is $20 million.
7. Rick Warren - $25 million
- Full name: Richard Duane Warren
- Date of birth: 28th January 1954
- Age: 69 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Saddleback Church
- Net worth: $25 million
Rick Warren is the founder of Saddleback Church, an evangelical Baptist megachurch in California. He is also an author, and his net worth is $25 million in 2023. His church has over 30,000 weekly attendees across sixteen locations.
6. Creflo Dollar - $27 million
- Full name: Creflo Augustus Dollar, Jr.
- Date of birth: 28th January 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of 2023)
- Church: World Changers Church International
- Net worth: $27 million
Creflo Dollar's net worth is $27 million as of 2023. He is an American Word of Faith teacher, pastor, and the founder of the non-denominational World Changers Church International. In 1998, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity from Oral Roberts University.
5. Andy Stanley - $45 million
- Full name: Charles Andrew Stanley
- Date of birth: 16th May 1958
- Age: 65 years (as of 2023)
- Church: North Point Ministries
- Net worth: $45 million
Andy Stanley's net worth is over $45 million in 2023. He is the founder and senior pastor of North Point Ministries, a nondenominational evangelical Christian church. He is the author of over 20 books, including Sex & Dating, Ask It, Better Decisions, Fewer Regrets, and The New Rules for Love.
4. Steven Furtick Jr. - $55 million
- Full name: Larry Stevens Furtick Jr.
- Date of birth: 19th February 1980
- Age: 43 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Elevation Worship
- Net worth: $55 million
Steven Furtick Jr. is an evangelical Christian pastor, author, and songwriter of Elevation Worship based in North Carolina. His music group, Elevation Worship, has been nominated for GMA Dove and Grammy Awards. His net worth is $55 million.
3. Joel Osteen - $100 million
- Full name: Joel Scott Osteen
- Date of birth: 5th March 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Lakewood Church
- Net worth: $100 million
Joel Osteen's net worth is $100 million as of 2023. He is the founder of Lakewood Church, a non-denominational evangelical Christian megachurch in Houston, Texas. He promotes Biblical principles in a simple way, emphasising the power of love and a positive attitude.
2. Pat Robertson - $100 million
- Full name: Marion Gordon Robertson
- Date of birth: 22nd March 1930
- Age: 93 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Southern Baptist
- Net worth: $100 million
Pat Robertson is a media mogul, religious broadcaster, political commentator, and former Southern Baptist minister. Did you know he is a former presidential candidate? He advocates a conservative Christian ideology, and his net worth is $100 million.
1. Kenneth Copeland - $300 million
- Full name: Kenneth Max Copeland
- Date of birth: 6th December 1936
- Age: 86 years (as of 2023)
- Church: Eagle Mountain International Church Inc.,
- Net worth: $300 million
Kenneth Copeland is the wealthiest American preacher in 2023, with a net worth of $300 million. He is the founder of Eagle Mountain International Church Inc., based in Texas. His sermons are broadcast across America and worldwide.
Recap of the top 20 richest pastors in America in 2023
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Kenneth Copeland
|$300 million
|2
|Pat Robertson
|$100 million
|3
|Joel Osteen
|$100 million
|4
|Steven Furtick Jr.
|$55 million
|5
|Andy Stanley
|$45 million
|6
|Creflo Dollar
|$27 million
|7
|Rick Warren
|$25 million
|8
|Jesse Duplantis
|$20 million
|9
|T.D. Jakes
|$20 million
|10
|Greg Laurie
|$20 million
|11
|John F. MacArthur
|$15 million
|12
|Franklin Graham
|$10 million
|13
|John C. Maxwell
|$10 million
|14
|Joyce Meyer
|$8 million
|15
|Paula White
|$5 million
|16
|John Charles Hagee
|$5 million
|17
|Chuck Swindoll
|$5 million
|18
|John Piper
|$5 million
|19
|Bill Hybels
|$5 million
|20
|Mark Driscoll
|$2.5 million
Who are the 20 richest pastors in America?
The 20 wealthiest American preachers are listed on the table above. Check them out and their net worth in 2023.
Who is the richest pastor in America?
Kenneth Copeland is the wealthiest pastor in America in 2023. He has a net worth of $300 million.
Who are the richest Black pastors in America?
The wealthiest Black pastors in the USA in 2023 include Creflo Dollar and T.D. Jakes.
Which is the richest church in America?
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints is the richest church in the United States. Commonly known as the Mormon Church, it is worth about $100 billion.
The richest pastors in America are worth millions of dollars. Some have made their wealth from their ministries alone, while others have multiple streams of income, including book authorship.
