Top 20 richest pastors in America and their net worth in 2023

Every Christian benefits from having a pastor or clergyman who feeds them the word of God and provides spiritual nourishment. There are thousands of churches worldwide, each with its doctrines and clergy. The richest pastors in America run megachurches. Some also do business besides their pastoral duties.

Clergymen are among the wealthiest persons in the world in 2023. Since the advent of televangelism, the revenue streams of churches in America skyrocketed. As a result, the richest pastors in America are worth a lot of money.

The richest pastors in America in 2023

Some affluent pastors have stories of rags to riches. They started from the bottom and accumulated huge sums of money as their congregations grew. Below is a look at the 20 richest pastors in America in 2023, their net worth, and the churches they lead or run.

20. Mark Driscoll - $2.5 million

Mark Driscoll posing for pictures in black outfits. Photo: @Mark Driscoll (modified by author)

Full name: Mark A. Driscoll

Mark A. Driscoll Date of birth: 11th October 1970

11th October 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Church: RealFaith ministries, Trinity Church, and Mars Hill Church

RealFaith ministries, Trinity Church, and Mars Hill Church Net worth: $2.5 million

Mark A. Driscoll was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA. The evangelical pastor and author is the founder and primary contributor to RealFaith ministries. He is also the senior and founding pastor of Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Additionally, he co-founded Mars Hill Church in Seattle. Mark Driscoll's net worth is $2.5 million in 2023.

19. Bill Hybels - $5 million

Bill Hydes is pictured in a blue shirt. Photo: @Pastor Bill Hybels (modified by author)

Full name: William Hybels

William Hybels Date of birth: 12th December 1951

12th December 1951 Age: 71 years (as of 2023)

71 years (as of 2023) Church: Willow Creek Community Church

Willow Creek Community Church Net worth: $5 million

Bill Hybels is the founding and former senior pastor of Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois. His church is one of the most attended churches in North America. The Michigan-born preacher is worth $5 million as of 2023.

18. John Piper - $5 million

Full name: John Stephen Piper

John Stephen Piper Date of birth: 11th January 1946

11th January 1946 Age: 77 years (as of 2023)

77 years (as of 2023) Church: Bethlehem Baptist Church (Converge)

Bethlehem Baptist Church (Converge) Net worth: $5 million

John Piper served as pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church (Converge) in Minneapolis from 1980 to 2013. He is the founder and senior teacher of desiringGod.org and has written several award-winning books. John Piper's net worth is $5 million.

17. Chuck Swindoll - $5 million

Chuck Swindoll smiling and on the pulpit. Photo: @Pastor Chuck Swindoll (modified by author)

Full name: Charles Rozell Swindoll

Charles Rozell Swindoll Date of birth: 1 8th October 1934

8th October 1934 Age: 88 years (as of 2023)

88 years (as of 2023) Church: Insight for Living

Insight for Living Net worth: $5 million

Charles Swindoll's net worth is $5 million. He is an evangelical Christian pastor, author, educator, and radio preacher. He founded Insight for Living. It is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, USA.

16. John Charles Hagee - $5 million

John Charles Hagee is pictured in suits. Photo: @Hagee Ministries (modified by author)

Full name: John Charles Hagee

John Charles Hagee Date of birth: 12th April 1940

12th April 1940 Age: 83 years (as of 2023)

83 years (as of 2023) Church: John Hagee Ministries

John Hagee Ministries Net worth: $5 million

John Charles Hagee is a pastor and televangelist. He is the founder of John Hagee Ministries and the Christians United for Israel. His non-denominational evangelical church has over 22,000 followers. John Charles Hagee's net worth is $5 million.

15. Paula White - $5 million

Paula White smiling for pictures. Photo: @Paula White-Cain (modified by author)

Full name: Paula Michelle White-Cain

Paula Michelle White-Cain Date of birth: 20th April 1966

20th April 1966 Age: 57 years (as of 2023)

57 years (as of 2023) Church: Paula White Ministries

Paula White Ministries Net worth: $5 million

Paula White's net worth is $5 million. She is the president of Paula White Ministries. The televangelist and a proponent of prosperity theology was the chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump's administration.

14. Joyce Meyer - $8 million

Joyce Meyer smiling for the camera. Photo: @Joyce Meyer Ministries (modified by author)

Full name: Pauline Joyce Meyer

Pauline Joyce Meyer Date of birth: 4th June 1943

4th June 1943 Age: 79 years (as of 2023)

79 years (as of 2023) Church: Joyce Meyer Ministries

Joyce Meyer Ministries Net worth: $8 million

Joyce Meyer is one of the richest pastors in America in 2023, with a net worth of $8 million. She shares Christ through daily television shows, podcasts, devotionals, bible study, and conference events.

13. John C. Maxwell - $10 million

John C. Maxwell smiling for pictures. Photo: @John C. Maxwell (modified by author)

Full name: John Calvin Maxwell

John Calvin Maxwell Date of birth: 20th February 1947

20th February 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2023)

76 years (as of 2023) Net worth: $10 million

John C. Maxwell's net worth is $10 million as of 2023. He is an author, speaker, and pastor who pursued a Doctor of Ministry at Fuller Theological Seminary. His books have sold millions of copies. Some are on the New York Times Best Seller List.

12. Franklin Graham - $10 million

Franklin Graham smiling for the camera. Photo: @Franklin Graham (modified by author)

Full name: William Franklin Graham III

William Franklin Graham III Date of birth: 14th July 1952

14th July 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Church: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Net worth: $10 million

Franklin Graham's net worth is $10 million. He is an evangelist and missionary who frequently engages in Christian revival tours and political commentary. He has devoted his life to meeting the needs of people and proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

11. John F. MacArthur - $15 million

John MacArthur smiling for the camera. Photo: @John MacArthur (modified by author)

Full name: John Fullerton MacArthur Jr.

John Fullerton MacArthur Jr. Date of birth: 19th June 1939

19th June 1939 Age: 83 years (as of 2023)

83 years (as of 2023) Church: Grace Community Church

Grace Community Church Net worth: $14 million

John F. MacArthur's net worth is $15 million. He is a Protestant pastor and author best known for hosting Grace to You, an internationally syndicated radio and television programme. He pastors at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, since 1969.

10. Greg Laurie - $20 million

Greg Laurie is pictured alone and with his spouse. Photo: @Greg Laurie (modified by author)

Full name: Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie Date of birth: 10th December 1952

10th December 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Church: Harvest Christian Fellowship

Harvest Christian Fellowship Net worth: $20 million

Greg Laurie's net worth is $20 million. Laurie is an evangelical author, pastor, and evangelist. He is best known as the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California. He also is the founder of Harvest Crusades.

9. T.D. Jakes - $20 million

T.D. Jakes is pictured in grey and black outfits. Photo: @T.D. Jakes Ministries (modified by author)

Full name: Thomas Dexter Jakes

Thomas Dexter Jakes Place of birth: 9th June 1957

9th June 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2023)

65 years (as of 2023) Church: The Potter's House

The Potter's House Net worth: $20 million

T.D. Jakes is the senior pastor of The Potter's House, a non-denominational megachurch. His church services and Evangelistic sermons are broadcast on The Potter's Touch, and he is worth $20 million in 2023.

8. Jesse Duplantis - $20 million

Jesse Duplantis smiling for the camera. Photo: @Jesse Duplantis Ministries (modified by author)

Full name: Jesse Duplantis

Jesse Duplantis Date of birth: 9th July 1949

9th July 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2023)

73 years (as of 2023) Church: Christian Evangelical Charismatic movement & Jesse Duplantis Ministries

Christian Evangelical Charismatic movement & Jesse Duplantis Ministries Net worth: $20 million

Jesse Duplantis is the founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries. He preaches at the Christian Evangelical Charismatic movement. His net worth is $20 million.

7. Rick Warren - $25 million

Rick Warren smiling for the camera. Photo: @Pastor Rick Warren (modified by author)

Full name: Richard Duane Warren

Richard Duane Warren Date of birth: 28th January 1954

28th January 1954 Age: 69 years (as of 2023)

69 years (as of 2023) Church: Saddleback Church

Saddleback Church Net worth: $25 million

Rick Warren is the founder of Saddleback Church, an evangelical Baptist megachurch in California. He is also an author, and his net worth is $25 million in 2023. His church has over 30,000 weekly attendees across sixteen locations.

6. Creflo Dollar - $27 million

Creflo Dollar smiling for the cameras. Photo: @Creflo A. Dollar (modified by author)

Full name: Creflo Augustus Dollar, Jr.

Creflo Augustus Dollar, Jr. Date of birth: 28th January 1962

28th January 1962 Age: 61 years (as of 2023)

61 years (as of 2023) Church: World Changers Church International

World Changers Church International Net worth: $27 million

Creflo Dollar's net worth is $27 million as of 2023. He is an American Word of Faith teacher, pastor, and the founder of the non-denominational World Changers Church International. In 1998, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity from Oral Roberts University.

5. Andy Stanley - $45 million

Andy Stanley posing for pictures. Photo: @Andy Stanley (modified by author)

Full name: Charles Andrew Stanley

Charles Andrew Stanley Date of birth: 16th May 1958

16th May 1958 Age: 65 years (as of 2023)

65 years (as of 2023) Church: North Point Ministries

North Point Ministries Net worth: $45 million

Andy Stanley's net worth is over $45 million in 2023. He is the founder and senior pastor of North Point Ministries, a nondenominational evangelical Christian church. He is the author of over 20 books, including Sex & Dating, Ask It, Better Decisions, Fewer Regrets, and The New Rules for Love.

4. Steven Furtick Jr. - $55 million

Full name: Larry Stevens Furtick Jr.

Larry Stevens Furtick Jr. Date of birth: 19th February 1980

19th February 1980 Age: 43 years (as of 2023)

43 years (as of 2023) Church: Elevation Worship

Elevation Worship Net worth: $55 million

Steven Furtick Jr. is an evangelical Christian pastor, author, and songwriter of Elevation Worship based in North Carolina. His music group, Elevation Worship, has been nominated for GMA Dove and Grammy Awards. His net worth is $55 million.

3. Joel Osteen - $100 million

Joel Osteen launches Joel Osteen Radio at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Full name: Joel Scott Osteen

Joel Scott Osteen Date of birth: 5th March 1963

5th March 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2023)

60 years (as of 2023) Church: Lakewood Church

Lakewood Church Net worth: $100 million

Joel Osteen's net worth is $100 million as of 2023. He is the founder of Lakewood Church, a non-denominational evangelical Christian megachurch in Houston, Texas. He promotes Biblical principles in a simple way, emphasising the power of love and a positive attitude.

2. Pat Robertson - $100 million

Pat Robertson arrives for the funeral of the Rev. Jerry Falwell at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Full name: Marion Gordon Robertson

Marion Gordon Robertson Date of birth: 22nd March 1930

22nd March 1930 Age: 93 years (as of 2023)

93 years (as of 2023) Church: Southern Baptist

Southern Baptist Net worth: $100 million

Pat Robertson is a media mogul, religious broadcaster, political commentator, and former Southern Baptist minister. Did you know he is a former presidential candidate? He advocates a conservative Christian ideology, and his net worth is $100 million.

1. Kenneth Copeland - $300 million

Kenneth Copeland smiling for the camera. Photo: @Kenneth Copeland Ministries (modified by author)

Full name: Kenneth Max Copeland

Kenneth Max Copeland Date of birth: 6th December 1936

6th December 1936 Age: 86 years (as of 2023)

86 years (as of 2023) Church: Eagle Mountain International Church Inc.,

Eagle Mountain International Church Inc., Net worth: $300 million

Kenneth Copeland is the wealthiest American preacher in 2023, with a net worth of $300 million. He is the founder of Eagle Mountain International Church Inc., based in Texas. His sermons are broadcast across America and worldwide.

Recap of the top 20 richest pastors in America in 2023

Rank Name Net worth 1 Kenneth Copeland $300 million 2 Pat Robertson $100 million 3 Joel Osteen $100 million 4 Steven Furtick Jr. $55 million 5 Andy Stanley $45 million 6 Creflo Dollar $27 million 7 Rick Warren $25 million 8 Jesse Duplantis $20 million 9 T.D. Jakes $20 million 10 Greg Laurie $20 million 11 John F. MacArthur $15 million 12 Franklin Graham $10 million 13 John C. Maxwell $10 million 14 Joyce Meyer $8 million 15 Paula White $5 million 16 John Charles Hagee $5 million 17 Chuck Swindoll $5 million 18 John Piper $5 million 19 Bill Hybels $5 million 20 Mark Driscoll $2.5 million

Who are the 20 richest pastors in America?

The 20 wealthiest American preachers are listed on the table above. Check them out and their net worth in 2023.

Who is the richest pastor in America?

Kenneth Copeland is the wealthiest pastor in America in 2023. He has a net worth of $300 million.

Who are the richest Black pastors in America?

The wealthiest Black pastors in the USA in 2023 include Creflo Dollar and T.D. Jakes.

Which is the richest church in America?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints is the richest church in the United States. Commonly known as the Mormon Church, it is worth about $100 billion.

The richest pastors in America are worth millions of dollars. Some have made their wealth from their ministries alone, while others have multiple streams of income, including book authorship.

