Australia Lists 12 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Permanent Residence

Australia has announced permanent residence allocations for citizens of 12 Pacific nations and Timor - Leste under its Pacific Engagement Visa programme for 2026–27

The number of places each country receives is determined by factors including population size, diaspora numbers in Australia, and anticipated demand

The visa operates through a ballot system, meaning eligible nationals must first register before they can be invited to apply

Australia has announced the number of permanent residence places available to citizens of 12 Pacific nations and Timor-Leste under its Pacific Engagement Visa (PEV) programme for the 2026–27 financial year.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade determines each country's allocation based on several criteria, including population size, the scale of its existing diaspora in Australia, current migration pathways already available, projected demand, and direct input from participating countries.

Australia sets 2026-27 Pacific Engagement Visa allocations for 12 Pacific nations and Timor-Leste Image credit: Fairfax Media, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

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Pacific Engagement visa allocations for 2026–27

The breakdown of places assigned to each eligible country reflects the variation in those factors across the region.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands has been allocated 50 places, while Tuvalu receives 100. Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu have each been granted 150 places. Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste both receive 300 places for the year.

Nations with larger populations or more significant diaspora communities in Australia generally secured higher allocations, consistent with the stated methodology used by Australian authorities.

How the ballot system works

Securing a place under the PEV is not automatic for citizens of eligible countries. The programme operates through a ballot, meaning interested applicants must first register for selection. Only those drawn through the ballot receive an invitation to formally apply for the visa.

For those who are successful, the PEV offers permanent residence in Australia, including full working rights. The programme is designed to deepen ties between Australia and its Pacific neighbours as part of a broader regional engagement strategy.

The 2026–27 allocations represent a continued commitment by Canberra to providing structured and legal migration pathways for Pacific communities, offering opportunities that many in the region may otherwise have limited access to.

Australia opens permanent residency pathway for citizens of one country

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had announced a permanent residency visa pathway specifically for New Zealand citizens.

The move allows eligible New Zealand citizens living in Australia to apply for permanent residency without going through the more complex general skilled migration process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh