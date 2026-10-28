Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the English language exemption conditions for the Pacific Engagement visa ( subclass 192 )

Pacific Island and Timor - Leste citizens selected through a ballot can live and work permanently in Australia without sitting an English test if they meet specific criteria

A notable aspect of the policy allows applicants to qualify through their spouse or de facto partner's credentials, not just their own

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published updated guidance on who can bypass the English language proficiency requirement when applying for the Pacific Engagement visa, known as the subclass 192, in 2026.

The visa is designed for citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste, offering successful applicants the right to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis. Entry into the process is not automatic, though.

Australia details Pacific Engagement visa English exemptions, including partner eligibility Image credit: Matt Jelonek, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

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Prospective applicants must first be selected through a ballot before they are eligible to lodge a formal application.

Who qualifies for the English language exemption

According to the Home Affairs guidance, there are five pathways through which an applicant can satisfy the English language requirement without sitting a formal test. A person qualifies if they completed their secondary schooling in a Pacific island country, or if they entered Australia on a work-rights visa and accumulated at least 12 months of employment in the country. Those who studied in Australia at secondary level or above for a combined total of 12 months also meet the threshold.

A fourth route covers applicants who spent 12 months or more working or studying in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, or New Zealand.

Finally, those who completed an approved English language test and achieved the required score within the three years before submitting their visa application, or within three years before a decision is reached if no test was provided at the time of applying, are also considered compliant.

The partner exemption provision

One of the more significant aspects of the policy is the provision that extends eligibility through a partner. If an applicant's spouse or de facto partner satisfies any of the five conditions listed above, the primary applicant is also considered to have met the English language requirement, even if they do not personally qualify under any of the criteria.

For those who do not fall into any exempt category, sitting a recognised English language test remains the default requirement. Applicants in this position need to ensure their test results fall within the valid three-year period at the relevant stage of their visa process, whether that is at the time of applying or when a decision is being made on their case.

Australia lists countries requiring visa fingerprint submissions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has confirmed that visa applicants from nine African countries are required to submit biometric data, such as fingerprints and a facial scan, before their applications can be processed.

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, the requirement is grounded in the Migration Act 1958 and the Migration Regulations 1994.

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Source: YEN.com.gh