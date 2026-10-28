Germany's Opportunity Card lets skilled workers from outside the EU live and job-hunt in the country for up to one year

Ghanaians can qualify through a recognised qualification or by scoring at least six points across several assessed criteria

All applicants must prove they can financially support themselves, with a minimum monthly figure set for 2026

Germany has opened a structured pathway for skilled workers outside the European Union, including Ghanaians, to enter the country and search for employment without holding a job offer in advance.

The scheme, known as the Opportunity Card, is governed by Section 20a of Germany's Residence Act and permits qualifying individuals to reside in the country for up to one year while actively pursuing work.

Germany’s Opportunity Card allows Ghanaians to live and job-hunt for a year without an offer. Image credit: Cravetiger, BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

During that period, cardholders may also take on part-time employment for up to 20 hours per week and complete trial placements of up to two weeks with any single employer.

Two routes to qualify

There are two ways Ghanaian applicants can become eligible. The first is straightforward: those whose foreign qualifications have already received full recognition in Germany are classified as skilled workers and may apply directly.

The second route is designed for applicants whose qualifications have not yet been formally recognised in Germany.

These individuals must accumulate a minimum of six points through a structured assessment covering several criteria.

The factors considered include the degree of equivalence of the applicant's qualification, experience working in a shortage occupation, years of professional experience, German or English language proficiency, age, prior stays in Germany, and whether a spouse or partner also meets the card's requirements.

Under the points breakdown, applicants aged 35 or under receive two points, while those between 35 and 40 earn one point. At least two years of professional experience within the past five years adds a further two points, and German language proficiency at B2 level or above contributes three points.

Financial requirements and the application process

Both routes carry the same financial obligation. Every applicant must demonstrate they can sustain themselves throughout their stay in Germany.

This is achieved either through a blocked bank account holding at least €1,091 net per month, based on the 2026 figure, or through a formal declaration of commitment from a sponsor.

Once in Germany and upon securing a job or apprenticeship, card holders can apply to convert their Opportunity Card into a full residence permit for qualified employment or vocational training. If the role meets the necessary criteria but no other permit category applies, the card may be extended by up to two years.

Ghanaians considering the scheme can use the self-check tool on the Make it in Germany website to assess their eligibility before submitting a formal application through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office.

Germany raises hourly minimum wage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany increased its statutory minimum wage to €13.90 gross per hour on January 1, 2026.

The German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs announced the change.

The new rate replaces the previous figure and is set to increase again to €14.60 gross per hour from January 1, 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh