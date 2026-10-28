The UK government published a list of more than 30 visa routes that could lead to permanent residency after 10 years

Foreigners on certain visas may qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain, granting them the right to live and work in the UK permanently

The announcement covers a wide range of visa categories, from skilled worker routes to family and humanitarian pathways

The United Kingdom government has published a comprehensive list of more than 30 visa routes through which foreign nationals can eventually secure permanent residency in the country after a decade of lawful residence.

The disclosure confirms that migrants on qualifying visas may become eligible for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after completing 10 continuous years in the UK. ILR grants holders the right to live, work, and study in Britain without any immigration restrictions.

UK publishes over 30 visa routes that foreigners can use to get a 10-year permanent residency. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

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Visa routes that qualify for ILR

The routes span a broad spectrum of immigration categories, covering skilled workers, students on certain pathways, family members of British nationals, and individuals granted humanitarian protection.

Applicants on more than one qualifying visa can combine the time spent under each, provided the residency has been continuous and lawful, to meet the 10-year threshold.

Among the qualifying routes are the Skilled Worker visa, the UK Ancestry visa, the Sportsperson visa, the Minister of Religion visa, the Global Talent visa, and several family-based visas including those for spouses and partners of settled persons.

Individuals granted discretionary leave or limited leave on human rights grounds are also included on the list.

To be considered, applicants must demonstrate that they have not spent more than 180 days outside the UK in any 12-month period during the qualifying decade.

Character requirements also apply, meaning serious criminal convictions could disqualify a candidate from being considered.

What applicants need to know

Beyond the residency requirement, those applying for ILR must meet the Life in the UK test, which assesses knowledge of British history, values, and society. Sufficient proficiency in English is also required for most routes.

Once granted, ILR does not expire, but it can be lost if the holder spends more than two consecutive years outside the UK.

Those who hold ILR for an additional 12 months may then apply for British citizenship, making it a crucial step on the path to naturalisation.

The UK's Home Office oversees immigration applications, and processing times as well as fees vary depending on the specific visa category and individual circumstances.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the official UK Visas and Immigration guidance or seek legal advice before submitting an application.

UK names 34 countries eligible for ETA entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced a list of 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The ETA is a digital travel permission that allows qualifying nationals to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh