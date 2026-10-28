Switzerland published conditions on ch.ch, its official government portal, detailing what foreign nationals need to secure a non-working residence permit

The Swiss government requires applicants to prove they can fully support themselves financially without relying on state welfare assistance

Permits for qualifying non-working residents are valid for five years, with students falling under a separate arrangement

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Switzerland has set out the financial conditions foreign nationals must satisfy in order to live in the country without taking up employment, according to details published on ch.ch, the Swiss government's official information portal.

Switzerland announces financial conditions for a non-working residence permit. Photo credit: The flag shop, The Economic Times.

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The country permits specific categories of foreigners, including pensioners, students, and individuals of private means, to reside within its borders without engaging in paid work.

Key financial requirement for non-working residents

The central condition attached to this type of residence is financial self-sufficiency. Applicants must demonstrate that they can cover their own living costs throughout their stay without drawing on social welfare assistance or becoming a burden on the Swiss state.

The portal does not publish a fixed income threshold. However, the expectation is clear: prospective residents must show that their finances are stable and sufficient to sustain them for the duration of their stay in Switzerland.

How Switzerland's non-working residence permit works

Foreign nationals who satisfy the financial and other qualifying conditions may remain in Switzerland without a permit for stays of up to 90 days within any six months. Anyone intending to stay longer must register with the relevant cantonal immigration and employment market authorities.

Once granted, the residence permit for non-working residents is valid for five years. Provided the holder continues to meet all the qualifying conditions, including the financial self-sufficiency requirement, the permit is renewed automatically.

Students are governed by a slightly different arrangement. They receive either a permit that covers the full duration of their studies or an annual permit that is renewed each year until their programme is complete.

Ch.ch, which serves as the source of this information, is a joint portal operated by the Swiss Confederation, the cantons, and the communes. It functions as an official resource for both current residents and those considering relocating to Switzerland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh