Switzerland confirmed that foreign nationals can legally reside in the country without holding a job if they meet specific government conditions

The Swiss government outlined three key requirements for EU and EFTA citizens seeking a non-working residence permit

The permit covers five years and is renewed automatically, though students follow a different renewal timeline

Switzerland has confirmed that foreign nationals are legally permitted to live in the country without taking up employment, provided they satisfy a set of conditions established by the Swiss government.

Switzerland announces requirements for a non-working residence permit. Photo credit: Channels TV.

Source: Getty Images

The official information platform of the Swiss Confederation, cantons, and communes, ch.ch, published the requirements, clarifying that pensioners, students, and individuals of private means are all eligible to apply for residency without gainful employment.

3 Conditions for Non-Working Residence in Switzerland

For citizens of EU and EFTA countries, three conditions must all be met before a residence permit is granted.

First, the applicant must demonstrate sufficient financial resources to support themselves and must not depend on social welfare. Second, they must hold adequate health and accident insurance coverage. Third, applicants who intend to study must provide proof of admission to a recognised educational institution, such as a matriculation certificate.

EU and EFTA nationals may stay in Switzerland for up to 90 days within any six months without a permit. Anyone wishing to remain beyond that threshold must register with the relevant cantonal immigration and employment market authorities as a person without gainful employment.

What the Swiss Residence Permit Covers

Once issued, the residence permit for EU and EFTA nationals remains valid for five years. Renewal is automatic, provided the holder continues to meet the original conditions under which the permit was granted.

Students follow a slightly different process. They receive either a permit covering the full length of their study programme or a one-year permit that is renewed annually until their studies are complete.

The Swiss government has also noted that UK nationals and citizens of non-EU or non-EFTA countries fall under the same broad framework, although the specific requirements for those groups may differ from those applicable to EU and EFTA nationals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh