Qatar Lists Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for 30-Day Joint Tourist Visa

Qatar has announced a joint tourist visa programme covering nationals from six specific countries, available at a fee of 100 riyals

The visa grants an initial 30-day stay that travellers can extend for a further 30 days under qualifying conditions

Applicants must satisfy four requirements, including valid health insurance and a confirmed hotel booking, before the visa is issued

Qatar has launched a joint tourist visa programme targeting nationals from six countries, offering a 30-day entry permit for a flat fee of 100 riyals, with the option to extend the stay by a further 30 days.

The programme covers citizens of Montenegro, Mauritius, Macau, French Guiana, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), and the Falkland Islands.

Qatar's joint tourist visa allows nationals of six countries a 30-day stay for 100 riyals, with a 30-day extension subject to four rules Image credit: YUICHI YAMAZAKI, Moussa81/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to official Qatari government visa information, the visa is described as being "granted instantly," positioning it as a fast-track option for eligible visitors planning short trips to the Gulf state.

Qatar's joint tourist visa: who qualifies

Nationals from the six listed countries can apply for the visa, which permits an initial visit of one month. Should travellers wish to remain longer, a single extension of 30 days is available upon meeting the prescribed conditions, bringing the maximum permissible stay under one application to 60 days.

The 100-riyal fee is considered modest relative to other Gulf tourism entry schemes, and the instant approval mechanism is intended to reduce processing delays for eligible applicants.

Requirements applicants must meet

Qatar has outlined four conditions that must be satisfied before the visa is granted. Travellers must hold a passport with a validity of at least three months from the intended date of travel. They must also present a confirmed round-trip ticket covering both arrival and departure.

Additionally, applicants are required to show either a confirmed hotel reservation or a clearly documented residential address for the full duration of their stay in Qatar. Finally, travellers must carry health insurance issued by one of the approved insurance providers recognised under the scheme.

The combination of instant processing and a straightforward four-point checklist makes the programme a relatively accessible route for citizens of the covered nations seeking to visit Qatar for tourism purposes.

Qatar sets salary thresholds for family residence visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had released the full set of conditions foreign nationals must meet before bringing their families to live with them in the country.

The requirements governing the entry, exit and residence of expatriates in Qatar are administered by the General Directorate of Passports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh