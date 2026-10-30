Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has published official tourist visa instructions covering fees, entry rules, and permitted duration of stay

The standard tourist visa fee is set at 3 Kuwaiti Dinars, though the exact cost may vary depending on the applicant's nationality

Travellers can stay in Kuwait for up to three months from their arrival date, but the visa itself is only valid for one month from the date of issue

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Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has released official instructions for foreign nationals seeking a tourist visa, outlining the cost, permitted length of stay, and conditions that apply to the travel document.

The details are published on the ministry's official tourist visa portal, giving prospective visitors a structured overview of what to expect before submitting an application.

Kuwait tourist visa rules set a fee of 3 KWD, single entry and one-month validity, while visitors may stay up to three months; fees can vary by nationality. Image credit: AzmanL/Getty Images

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Kuwait tourist visa: entry rules and duration

The tourist visa is valid for one month from the date it is issued. This means applicants must enter Kuwait within that one-month window, or the visa will expire before use. Only a single entry is permitted under this category, so anyone who departs Kuwait after arriving cannot re-enter the country on the same document.

Once inside Kuwait, however, visitors are entitled to remain for up to three months from their date of arrival. This distinction is a critical one: the visa validity period and the permitted duration of stay are two separate figures and should not be confused when planning travel.

Fees and what applicants should know

The standard tourist visa fee is 3 Kuwaiti Dinars, equivalent to approximately N12,977 at current exchange rates. That figure is comparatively modest when set against visa costs in many other international destinations. The ministry notes, however, that fees may differ depending on an applicant's nationality, and travellers are advised to verify the exact amount applicable to their passport before proceeding with an application.

Kuwait has not traditionally featured prominently in conversations about Gulf travel, but its relatively accessible fee structure and the generous three-month stay allowance could draw increasing interest from travellers in Nigeria and across Africa who are exploring Gulf countries as an alternative to pricier destinations in Europe or North America.

Full details of the tourist visa requirements are available on the Kuwait Ministry of Interior's official website.

Kuwait lists four requirements for 15-year residency.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuwait had announced a structured set of eligibility conditions for foreign companies and investors seeking to obtain a 15-year residency permit.

The government named four categories that determine who qualifies for the extended residency scheme, signalling a deliberate push to attract sustained foreign investment and skilled professionals into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh