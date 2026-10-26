Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or, edging out Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal for football's most prestigious individual award

The Englishman, who had earlier won the Gerd Müller award, added the coveted gong in front of a partisan crowd at the London Palladium Theatre

Rodri, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland also featured in the top 10, with Fabián Ruiz rounding out the final rankings

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Harry Kane has been awarded the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the Bayern Munich and England captain beating Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to claim football's most coveted individual honour on Monday, October 26.

Kane finished top of the final standings following a prolific campaign at club level, edging out Real Madrid forward Mbappé, who took second place, and Barcelona teenager Yamal, who secured third.

The result marks the pinnacle of Kane's decorated career, rewarding years of consistent goal-scoring and leadership at the highest level.

Harry Kane overcomes stiff opposition from Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photos by Anadolu, Jeff Spicer - UEFA and Gareth Cattermole.

Source: Getty Images

Official 2026 Ballon d'Or top 10

Spain midfielder Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, came in fourth, with Argentine icon Lionel Messi rounding out the top five.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia placed sixth, while 2025 winner Ousmane Dembélé of France took seventh.

Erling Haaland, the Norway and Manchester City striker, occupied eighth position.

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, who represents France at international level, finished ninth, and Spain's Fabián Ruiz completed the top 10.

The full rankings are as follows:

Rank Player Club 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid 3 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 4 Rodri Manchester City 5 Lionel Messi Inter Miami 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain 7 Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain 8 Erling Haaland Manchester City 9 Michael Olise Bayern Munich 10 Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane's triumph defined by consistency

Kane's victory at the 2026 ceremony places him ahead of two of the most celebrated names in contemporary football - Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

The England captain has long been regarded as one of the most reliable goalscorers of his generation, and this honour reflects the sustained quality he has delivered both at club and international level.

According to Ballon d'Or's website, Kane's 36 goals for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in 2025/26 earned the striker a second European Golden Shoe, while his 61 goals across all competitions for the German giant made headlines around the globe.

There were also 12 strikes for his country to consider across a highly prolific year.

Ballon d'Or organisers clarify premature publications

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that France Football mistakenly published winner profiles for Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

However, the organisers clarified that the error did not reveal the winner or the final top three.

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Source: YEN.com.gh