Thomas Frimpong, the father of the late 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, broke down in tears during an emotional meeting with his son’s classmates in the Bronx

In a video shared by Lois Hype News, the students were seen talking with the grieving father before hugging him tightly as he wept openly

Many social media users who watched the heartbreaking video sent heartfelt prayers to the family and praised the community for standing by the grieving father

Thomas Frimpong, the father of the late Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, broke down in tears as he met his son’s classmates at a memorial gathering in the Bronx, New York.

Javits Frimpong’s father breaks down in tears as he meets his late son’s classmates. Photo source: Lois Hype/Instagram, FOX 5 New York/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Javits, 15, died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after he was shot on his way to DreamYard Preparatory School in the Bronx.

He had relocated from Ghana to the United States about a year earlier to live with his father. Police are searching for three suspects, and no arrests have been announced.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now representing the family. The teenager’s death has sparked grief and calls for justice among Ghanaians at home and abroad.

Javits Frimpong’s father meets son’s classmates

In the video, the classmates were seen in conversation with Mr Frimpong at the gathering. Moments later, the grieving father broke down in tears.

The students responded by holding him closer and hugging him even more tightly. People around them looked on with sympathy as the emotional scene unfolded.

The Instagram video from Lois Hype News, in which Javits Frimpong’s father meets his son’s classmates, is below.

Javits Frimpong vigil draws Ghanaian community

Family members, friends, classmates and members of the Ghanaian community gathered for a candlelight vigil in the Bronx on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

His mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, arrived in New York a day earlier to join the family. Mourners held placards calling for justice for the teenager.

At the same vigil, a man named Brian, who stayed with Javits in his last moments, shared an emotional message for the family.

Old students of Adisadel College, where Javits previously studied, also attended in their school uniforms.

Ghanaians react to Javits Frimpong’s father’s tears

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

itsrhinur said:

“May Allah give you peace, Baba. I’m so sorry.”

jibbyola said:

“Thank you to the community for standing by his side in these tough times.”

ellys__b said:

“May God console his heart. This is so painful to watch. It really hurts my heart.”

nurse_fendy said:

“The father is in pain. He is hurting. Lord, give him strength.”

its_brenda_brown said:

“This is so touching even watching through my phone. No parent deserves to lose their child or children in this manner.”

Javits Frimpong’s classmates leave handwritten messages

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared a video of classmates and mourners leaving handwritten messages at Javits Frimpong’s memorial site in the Bronx.

The tributes were written on boards attached to metal barricades at the site. Flowers, candles, balloons and a Ghana flag also decorated the memorial.

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Source: YEN.com.gh