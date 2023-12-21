Who was Melanie Olmstead from Yellowstone? Melanie served as the Yellowstone series' transportation and site manager. Many people got to know her after her demise. Since passing on, many people have wanted to know the cause behind her death. What is her story?

Melanie Olmstead was an American entrepreneur and location and transport manager. She was known for her roles in various movies and television series such as John Carter (2012), Point Break (2015), Wind River (2017) and Hereditary (2018). Her death left many devastated, with endless questions.

Melanie Olmstead's profile summary

Who was Melanie Olmstead?

Melanie Olmstead from Yellowstone was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. She spent her childhood years with her adoptive parents, Janet Corbridge and Reid Howard.

Reid, her adoptive father, was a military vet. Melanie's adoptive mum died in 1979. Following her mum's death, her dad married his second spouse, Loa Rose Hanson. Unfortunately, Reid died in 2016.

Olmstead holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She attended the Westminster College.

How old was Melanie Olmstead at the time of death?

She was 50 years old when she passed on. The Yellowstone star was born on 15 November 1968, and she died on 25 May 2019. Her zodiac sign was Scorpio.

Career

Melanie Olmstead was a location and transportation manager. She started her career as a van driver in the 2004 film Benji: Off the Leash! She was later featured as a driver in many other movies and TV series.

According to her IMDb page, the American late celebrity has 13 transportation department credits. They include;

Joe Bell (2020)

(2020) Hereditary (2018)

(2018) Andi Mack (2017)

(2017) Snatchers (2017)

(2017) Wind River (2017)

(2017) Point Break (2015)

(2015) Wild Horses (2015)

(2015) Jackie & R yan (2014)

yan (2014) 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012)

(2012) John Carter (2012)

(2012) Darling Companion (2012)

(2012) Frozen (2010)

(2010) Benji: Off the Leash! (2004)

Melanie Olmstead's net worth

Melanie Olmstead from Yellowstone had an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. She earned her income through her work in the filmmaking industry.

Who was Melanie Olmstead married to?

She was married to Annalise Ford, an American consultant. The two met in Salt Lake City, Utah, and married on 31 December 2015. Their union was cut short in 2019 after the death of Melanie.

What happened to Melanie Olmstead from Yellowstone?

She died on 25 May 2019, at 50, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. What was Melanie Olmstead's cause of death? While no definitive cause of death was given, numerous news outlets stated that she died as a result of cancer complications.

Who was the Yellowstone episode dedicated to? Yellowstone season 2, episode 10 closes with a title card devoted to Melanie Olmstead's memory.

Melanie Olmstead's car accident

There was no adequate explanation for Olmstead's death. Some people suspect that she perished in a vehicle accident. However, there is no evidence that Melanie died in an accident.

Melanie Olmstead was an entrepreneur, location, and transport manager from the United States. Even though she did not appear in Yellowstone, she was honoured by the TV show for her accomplishments in the programme.

