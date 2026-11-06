Classmates and mourners of the late Javits Frimpong have left emotional handwritten messages at a memorial set up for him in the Bronx, New York

One of the messages read the world will mourn the man it failed to protect, while many boards carried the words Forever 15 and LLJ

Other mourners wrote Fly high Javits and God got you, while many sent condolences to his family and urged his grieving father to stay strong

Classmates and mourners of the late Javits Frimpong have left emotional handwritten messages at a memorial set up in his honour in the Bronx, New York.

Classmates and mourners of the late Javits Frimpong leave emotional handwritten messages at his memorial site in the Bronx. Photo source: Adom TV/Instagram, Adisadel College/TikTok.

Source: UGC

A video shared on Instagram by Adom TV showed people gathered at the memorial site, writing tributes on boards attached to metal barricades.

The site was decorated with flowers, candles, balloons and a Ghana flag. Javits, a 15-year-old Ghanaian student, passed away in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

His death has sparked grief among Ghanaians at home and abroad, with many calling for justice.

Mourners leave emotional notes for Javits Frimpong

One of the most striking messages written on a white board read:

“The world will mourn the man it failed to protect, but who will answer for the life he should have lived? #JusticeforJavits”

Several boards carried the words Forever 15 and LLJ, short for Long Live Javits. Another note, signed by a mourner named Laura, read:

“Javits, we love you. I hope you felt even a small fraction of it. Your legacy will live forever.”

A mourner who described herself as his Ghanaian sister wrote that God had him and that they loved him.

The Instagram video from Adom TV, in which mourners leave messages at Javits Frimpong’s memorial, is below.

More tributes for Javits Frimpong at memorial

Other messages included Fly high Javits, God got you, and Gone way too soon, forever in our hearts.

“I didn’t know you but it’s sad to see a young man gone for nothing,” one mourner wrote.

Some of the notes were written in Spanish, with one praying that God would protect him in heaven and calling for justice.

Another board read No more silence, end gun violence, while others urged authorities to protect children. Many also sent condolences to his family, urging his father to stay strong.

“We stand with you. You will forever be remembered,” another note read.

Javits Frimpong’s classmates march for justice

YEN.com.gh previously reported that classmates of Javits Frimpong marched through the Bronx on Monday, November 2, 2026, to demand justice for him.

Students of DreamYard Preparatory School walked out of class to honour the late 15-year-old. They chanted his name and called for safer schools for children.

Placards at the march read Justice for Javits and Forever 15.

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Source: YEN.com.gh