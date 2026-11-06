Adisadel College alumni attended the candlelight vigil for the late Javits Frimpong in New York

Teddy Nketiah, a Santaclausian based in New York, explained why he joined the gathering

Some alumni held an Adisadel College school uniform as they mourned the 15-year-old

A group of Adisadel College old students in the United States joined mourners at a candlelight vigil organised in memory of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong.

Adisco old students honour Javits Frimpong at New York vigil with uniforms. Image credit: Ameyaw Debrah, UP_Santaclaus_USA, Noticeboardgh

Source: UGC

The emotional gathering took place in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, bringing together family members, friends, classmates and members of the Ghanaian community.

Among those present were Santaclausians who came to honour their late schoolmate, with some holding an Adisadel College uniform during the solemn occasion.

Adisco alumnus speaks at Javits' vigil

One of the old students, who introduced himself as Teddy Nketiah of the 2001 year group, explained why he and his colleagues decided to attend.

According to him, he had lived in New York for the past 25 years and felt compelled to pay his respects after hearing about the tragedy.

Nketiah explained that he initially heard about Javits' death before subsequently discovering that the teenager had attended Adisadel College.

He said the discovery made it even more important for the school's old students to stand with the grieving family.

He said:

"We have to come and show respect to Javits and his family, and represent. Once a Santaclausian, always a Santaclausian."

His remarks reflected the strong bond among members of the Adisadel College fraternity, even several years after leaving school.

Javits Frimpong's death sparks widespread mourning

Javits was fatally shot on October 29, 2026, while travelling to school in the Bronx.

The teenager, who previously attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast, had relocated to the United States to join his father.

Watch the Facebook video below:

His death has sparked grief in Ghana and the United States, with mourners demanding justice and an end to gun violence.

The presence of his fellow Santaclausians at the vigil served as a reminder that, even thousands of kilometres from Ghana, the Adisco brotherhood remains united in grief.

Funeral plans for Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a possible funeral date has emerged for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who lost his life in the Bronx, New York.

This comes after Canada-based Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni shared on November 4, 2026, that the funeral service could take place on Friday, November 20, 2026.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Serwaa Broni said she had spoken directly with Thomas Frimpong, the teenager's father, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the family for the widespread messages of solidarity and support they had received since news of his son's death broke.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh