The UK government has overhauled its permanent residence rules, replacing the near-automatic five-year route with a contribution-based system

Migrants earning above £50,271 annually and key public sector workers such as doctors, nurses, and teachers will still qualify under the five-year pathway

Top earners could secure settled status in as little as three years, while lower earners face an extended wait tied to their contribution record

The United Kingdom has dismantled its longstanding near-automatic route to permanent residence, replacing it with a tiered settlement system that links waiting periods directly to a migrant's economic contribution, profession, and character record.

The overhaul introduces variable timelines for settled status, moving away from the previous model in which most migrants became eligible after five continuous years of residence regardless of their salary or occupation.

UK announces foreigners eligible for a 5-year visa. Photo credit: @travelnews.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for settlement after five years

Under the new framework, migrants earning more than £50,271 per year will retain access to the five-year pathway to settled status. Certain public sector professionals, specifically doctors, nurses, and teachers, will also qualify for the same timeline, reflecting the government's recognition of their contributions to essential services.

The Home Office described settled status as a significant privilege, noting that it grants holders free and unrestricted access to the UK labour market, the National Health Service, and the country's welfare system.

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UK's extended routes under the new rules

Migrants at the highest income levels will be able to apply for settled status in just three years, a considerably shorter timeline than the current standard. The government framed this accelerated route as a reward for exceptional economic contribution, though it did not specify the precise salary threshold that would trigger eligibility at the announcement stage.

For migrants who fall below the £50,271 threshold and do not work in a qualifying public service role, the wait will extend beyond five years. The exact duration will be determined on the basis of both their level of contribution and their character record.

The Home Office stated that the reforms are intended to ensure that the time a migrant waits for settlement reflects what they contribute to the country, rather than simply how long they have resided in it.

UK announces courses with student visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the courses and learning activities foreigners can pursue in the UK without a student visa.

The guidance says eligible courses and traineeships lasting less than six months can be completed under Standard Visitor permission. Find out which activities qualify and when a student visa is still required.

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Source: YEN.com.gh