The UK Home Office published official guidance on October 8, 2026, clarifying immigration rules for foreign learners under the Erasmus+ framework

Foreigners can pursue a range of academic and professional activities in the UK for up to six months without applying for a student visa

The guidance also specifies the conditions under which a full student visa remains mandatory for longer or structured programmes

The UK Home Office has published new guidance detailing the learning activities and courses that foreign nationals can undertake in the UK without obtaining a student visa, setting out three distinct immigration routes based on the nature of the activity, the applicant's age, and the intended duration of stay.

The UK Home Office published official guidance on October 8, 2026, clarifying immigration rules for foreign learners under the Erasmus+ framework. Credit: Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

Released on October 8, 2026 through the government's official visas and entry clearance channel, the document is framed around the Erasmus+ programme and addresses a question many prospective visitors and exchange participants face when considering short-term study or training in the UK.

The most accessible of the three routes is the Standard Visitor permission, which allows stays of up to six months with no student visa required.

Under this permission, foreign nationals may study at an accredited institution, take part in school exchanges, participate in formal academic or research exchanges, give or receive training, attend workshops, seminars and conferences, undertake job shadowing, and complete coaching or training assignments at sports organisations.

The guidance also covers participation in skills competitions, preparatory visits and certain short-term traineeships.

Critically, the document confirms that any course or traineeship lasting fewer than six months falls within this visitor route and does not require a formal student visa. For those under 18, a traineeship of up to 30 days is similarly covered.

Youth participants in the Erasmus+ programme qualify as Standard Visitors if they are attending youth exchanges, youth participation activities, training and networking events, or carrying out study visits and job shadowing in the capacity of a youth worker.

When a Full Student Visa Is Still Necessary

For longer or more formally structured academic programmes, the Standard Visitor route is no longer sufficient.

Foreign nationals aged 16 and over who are enrolled in a further or higher education course, pursuing a course with a work-based component, or completing a traineeship through a licensed sponsor must hold a Student visa.

In such cases, the education provider must be registered as a student sponsor with the relevant UK authority, and the applicant must receive a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies before submitting a visa application.

The guidance offers a clearer framework for students, researchers and trainees from abroad who may have previously been uncertain about whether their planned activities required formal immigration permission or could proceed under a visitor arrangement.

UK introduces new rules to refuse visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about UK’s new rules allowing authorities to refuse entry or cancel visas for foreign nationals with criminal records, including those given suspended sentences of 12 months or more.

The rules apply to convictions regardless of when or where the offences occurred, and the government says they put public safety first in deportation cases.

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Source: YEN.com.gh