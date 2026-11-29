Australia's Work and Holiday visa ballot has a firm age ceiling that many hopeful applicants may not know about

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed when registrations for two specific countries will open

A non-refundable fee and several identity requirements stand between applicants and a spot in the ballot pool

There is a detail buried in Australia's Work and Holiday visa process that could quietly disqualify thousands of applicants before they even realise what has happened: the moment you turn 31, your registration disappears from the ballot entirely.

Australia sets announces age limit for its visa lottery. Photo source: @albomp, STR/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that registrations for the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa ballot covering Indonesia and the Philippines will open on 1 December 2026 for the 2026–27 programme year.

These two are currently the only countries in the broader programme with registrations yet to open, as the ballots for China, India, and Vietnam have already closed for this cycle.

Who can enter Australia's visa lottery

To be eligible, an applicant must be between 18 and 30 years old at the point of registration. Reaching the age of 31 at any stage of the process automatically cancels the registration, regardless of when it was originally submitted. There is no grace period and no appeal.

Passport eligibility is strictly limited to Indonesian and Filipino nationals. Beyond a valid passport, applicants from Indonesia are required to hold a Kartu Tanda Penduduk, the national identity card commonly known as a KTP.

Filipino applicants must present a valid Pambansang Pagkakakilanlan, known as the PhilID. Crucially, every detail on the identity card must match exactly what is later submitted in a visa application.

Applicants also need a verified email address and an active ImmiAccount to complete their registration. A fee of AUD 25 is charged at the point of submission. This fee is not returned if the applicant is not selected in the ballot or decides to withdraw.

Australian visa lottery: What selection means

Registrations can be submitted from anywhere in the world, whether the applicant is currently inside or outside Australia. However, there is an important condition attached to being selected: anyone whose registration is drawn must be outside Australia at the time they apply for the visa itself.

The selection process is entirely random and automated. No weighting is applied to any registration, meaning no background, qualification, or circumstance gives one applicant an advantage over another. It is a straight draw.

For young Indonesians and Filipinos with their sights set on working and travelling in Australia, the December 2026 opening date marks the next opportunity to enter the pool, provided they meet every requirement down to the last digit on their identity documents.

Australia mentions earnings of military recruits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published the salary paid to new military recruits from their first day of basic training.

The official pay document lists the annual figure under Schedule B13 of the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual.

The published rate places Australian military trainees on earnings that rival many graduate-level positions in the country's civilian workforce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh