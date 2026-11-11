The US Embassy in Accra has opened applications for an Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator role within its Public Diplomacy office

The position is open to all interested applicants and carries an annual salary of between USD $17,070 and USD $26,454

The application window runs from November 9 to November 23, 2026, with the role classified as full-time at 40 hours per week

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The US Embassy in Accra has announced a vacancy for an Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator within its Public Diplomacy office, with applications open to all interested candidates regardless of background.

The position, listed under announcement number Accra-2026-033, was posted on 9 November 2026 by on X.

US Embassy in Accra opens applications for an Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator, offering $17,070-$26,454 a year. Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The application window closes on 23 November 2026, giving prospective candidates roughly two weeks to submit their materials.

Role details and salary

The job is classified under series LE-6510 at grade LE-8, the highest promotion potential available for this position. It is a full-time role requiring 40 hours of work per week, based at the Embassy in Accra. The annual salary ranges from USD $17,070 to USD $26,454, in line with the local employment pay scale for the US Mission in Ghana.

The vacancy falls within the Public Diplomacy section, which typically handles cultural exchange programmes, outreach initiatives, and engagement efforts between the United States and host country citizens.

The Emerging Voices Exchanges programme is part of a broader set of US-funded exchange initiatives aimed at connecting emerging leaders and civil society voices with counterparts in the United States.

How to apply

The Embassy specified that all applications must be submitted through the official portal. Interested candidates can find the full listing, including duties, qualification requirements, evaluation criteria, and benefits information.

The vacancy is open to all sources, meaning both Ghanaian nationals and other eligible applicants may apply. Candidates are advised to review the qualifications and evaluation criteria carefully before submitting, as the Embassy typically assesses applicants against specific competencies tied to the role's responsibilities within public diplomacy.

US Embassy Ghana announces temporary closure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra would be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as the United States marked Veterans Day.

The embassy announced the closure on November 10, 2026, through its official account on X.

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Source: YEN.com.gh