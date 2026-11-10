The OSP has opened an investigation into suspected corruption involving contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority

The probe covers allegations that prospective World Cup travellers paid between $7,000 and $14,000 to secure spots on the trip to North America

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was suspended on October 1, 2026, as a presidential committee and CID inquiry also examined the irregularities

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has opened a formal investigation into suspected corruption connected to contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority (NSA) and alleged financial misconduct tied to the country's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

OSP opens probe into NSA contracts and Ghana’s 2026 World Cup travel scandal. Photo credit: King Yaw Ampofo/Facebook and Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

OSP probes NSA contract, visa scandal

The anti-corruption body confirmed in a statement that it had received petitions pointing to abuse of public office in sponsorship arrangements, visa facilitation, payments collected from prospective travellers, and the handling of sponsorship funds.

The investigation will further look into how travel slots were distributed, including claims that certain competition winners were dropped from beneficiary lists before they were submitted to foreign diplomatic missions.

The OSP's announcement adds fresh momentum to a controversy that has already set off a chain of institutional responses.

President John Dramani Mahama suspended NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah on October 1, following allegations that people seeking assistance with visa and travel arrangements were charged fees.

A Criminal Investigations Department (CID) inquiry and a presidential committee were both established to look into the matter.

Minority questions independence of probe

In Parliament, the Minority raised pointed questions about the roles played by the NSA, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and private outfit TRIBE Culture Fest in organising the travel arrangements.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Ranking Member of Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, stated that of the 102 individuals listed as NSA personnel in the arrangements, only 15 could be verified as actual employees of the Authority.

He also highlighted reports that prospective travellers paid sums ranging from $7,000 to $14,000 to secure a place on the trip.

While President Mahama has since constituted a committee to look into the allegations, Assafuah has questioned whether the body is sufficiently independent, calling instead for a full commission of inquiry.

The OSP was careful to note that initiating an investigation does not amount to a finding of guilt, stressing that every individual and institution connected to the matter remains presumed innocent unless and until proven otherwise.

Meet the new NSA Director-General

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, who has succeeded Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

His predecessor’s suspension comes amid controversy over an alleged 2026 World Cup visa scheme that reportedly generated more than US$600,000.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh