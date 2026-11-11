US Embassy in Ghana Announces Temporary Closure, Gives Reason

The US Embassy in Accra announced it will shut its doors on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a US federal holiday held every year on November 11 to honour military veterans who served in the Armed Forces

The closure means public-facing consular services, including visa interviews and passport appointments, will be suspended for the day

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The United States Embassy in Accra will remain closed on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, as the United States marks Veterans Day, a federal holiday dedicated to honouring the men and women who have served in the US Armed Forces.

The Embassy announced the closure on 10 November 2026 via its official account on X, confirming that normal operations would be suspended for the day.

The US Embassy in Accra will close on November 11 for Veterans Day, suspending visa interviews. Image credit: Michael Palmer, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US Embassy Accra closure on Veterans Day

In its post, the Embassy described Veterans Day as "a federal holiday in the U.S. that honors the sacrifices of U.S. veterans whose service has protected the United States and defended its freedoms and values."

The holiday is observed every year on 11 November and recognises military personnel who served during both wartime and peacetime. It is distinct from Memorial Day, which specifically commemorates those who died in service.

What the closure means for Ghanaians

US embassies and consulates worldwide typically observe American federal holidays, meaning public-facing services will be unavailable on the day. For Ghanaians with scheduled consular appointments, this includes visa interviews, passport services and other routine consular transactions, all of which will not take place on 11 November.

The Embassy is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday, 12 November 2026. Those with pending appointments are advised to check official Embassy communications for any rescheduling information.

US issues travel advisory for Ghana-bound citizens.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra had called on American citizens to inspect their passports before making any holiday travel arrangements.

The advisory reminded travellers that many countries impose a minimum passport validity requirement.

Additionally, the embassy cautioned that the surge in renewal applications climbs sharply in the lead-up to the holiday period, placing pressure on processing times.

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Source: YEN.com.gh