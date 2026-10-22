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US Embassy in Ghana Announces Job Vacancy With High-Paying Salary, Lists Eligibility Criteria
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US Embassy in Ghana Announces Job Vacancy With High-Paying Salary, Lists Eligibility Criteria

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
2 min read
  • The US Mission in Accra announced a vacancy for a Travel Assistant position in its General Services Office on October 21, 2026
  • The role offers an annual salary between $13,715 and $21,251 and is based at the American Embassy in Accra
  • Interested applicants have until November 3, 2026 to submit their applications for the position

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The US Embassy in Accra is recruiting for a Travel Assistant position within its General Services Office, with applications open until 3 November 2026.

The vacancy, announced on 21 October 2026 via the embassy's official X account, carries the job reference Accra-2026-034 and is classified under Series/Grade LE-0910-7. The annual salary range for the role is between USD 13,715 and USD 21,251.

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The US Embassy in Accra seeks a Travel Assistant in its General Services Office. Image credit: Eric Lee, Cultura Creative/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Role and responsibilities

The Travel Assistant will be based in the travel unit of the General Services Section and will report directly to the Travel Supervisor. Key duties include making and confirming hotel reservations for temporary duty visitors, VIP guests, and election observers travelling to Ghana.

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The successful candidate will also assist with registering all mission vehicles, covering both government-owned and privately owned cars. Additional responsibilities include coordinating third-party insurance policies for registered vehicles with an embassy-approved insurer and processing Ghanaian driver's licences for American staff members. The role also requires the officer to serve as backup to the Travel Supervisor during periods of absence.

How to apply

The US Mission in Accra has called on eligible and qualified Ghanaians to submit their applications ahead of the closing date of 3 November 2026. Full details of the application requirements and the submission process are available through the embassy's official jobs portal linked in the announcement.

The position represents one of several local employment opportunities offered by the US Mission in Ghana through its General Services Office.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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