The UK government has outlined specific activities that are legally off-limits for anyone under the age of 18 , with alcohol-related restrictions forming the bulk of the rules

Under UK law, it is illegal for a shop or vendor to sell alcohol to someone under 18, and adults who purchase alcohol on behalf of minors also face legal consequences

The government has also made provisions for limited exemptions that apply specifically to young people aged 16 and 17 under certain conditions

The United Kingdom government has published a clear set of legal restrictions governing what individuals below the age of 18 are permitted to do, with alcohol-related rules accounting for the majority of the prohibitions.

According to the UK government, any person under 18 found drinking alcohol in a public space may be stopped, fined, or arrested by the police.

UK law bars under-18s from buying or drinking alcohol; adults buying for minors face penalties. Image credit: WPA Pool, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

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What UK law prohibits for under-18s

The government spells out four specific prohibitions that apply to minors. It is illegal for a shop or any vendor to sell alcohol to someone under 18. It is equally illegal for the young person themselves to buy or attempt to buy alcohol.

The law extends to third parties as well. Any adult who buys or attempts to buy alcohol on behalf of someone under 18 also commits an offence. Additionally, anyone below that age is barred from consuming alcohol on any licensed premises, a category that includes pubs and restaurants.

Exemptions for those aged 16 and 17

Despite the strict framework, the government does allow for limited exceptions. Young people aged 16 or 17 may consume beer, wine, or cider during a meal, provided they are accompanied by an adult and the setting is one where food is being served. They are, however, still prohibited from purchasing the drink themselves.

A further provision covers younger children. Those aged 16 or under may be permitted to enter a pub or premises whose primary purpose is selling alcohol, but only if they are accompanied by an adult. Whether entry is allowed depends on the specific licensing conditions attached to each individual venue.

The government's guidance makes clear that responsibility for compliance rests with both the vendors selling alcohol and the adults who accompany or act on behalf of minors.

UK lists restricted food items for travellers entering

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has detailed which food and animal products travellers are prohibited from bringing into Great Britain.

These rules apply to items carried in personal luggage as well as goods dispatched through postal and courier services.

The restrictions focus on a range of products, including meat, dairy, fish, and other animal-derived goods.

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Source: YEN.com.gh