The US government outlined specific categories of foreign nationals who may be barred from entering the country for up to 10 years

The policy has drawn attention from Ghanaians abroad and immigration experts, given the number of Ghanaians living in the US

Certain immigration violations and criminal offences are among the grounds that could trigger the decade-long ban

The United States government has outlined the categories of foreign nationals who could face a 10-year ban from entering the country, raising concerns among Ghanaians in the diaspora and those with plans to relocate.

The policy is rooted in US immigration law, which allows authorities to bar individuals from re-entering the country for a decade under specific circumstances.

US government lists categories of foreigners who could face a 10-year entry ban. Photo credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US immigration officials have identified several triggers that can result in this lengthy prohibition.

Who faces the 10-year ban?

Foreigners who have been unlawfully present in the United States for more than one year and subsequently leave the country are among those most likely to face the 10-year bar.

This applies whether the individual departed voluntarily or was deported. Those removed from the US following an order of deportation also fall within this category.

Individuals convicted of aggravated felonies, including drug trrade, money laundering, and certain violent crimes, face permanent inadmissibility rather than a 10-year bar, making re-entry nearly impossible without special waivers.

Others at risk include people who have previously been found to have misrepresented facts or committed fraud to obtain a US visa or immigration benefit, as well as those who failed to attend immigration court hearings.

Stowaways and individuals who have assisted others in entering the country illegally also face multi-year bans under the same provisions.

What this means for Ghanaians

The implications are significant for Ghanaians, who represent one of the fastest-growing African immigrant communities in the United States.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, a substantial number of Ghanaians reside in states such as New York, Texas, and Virginia, with many others holding non-immigrant visas.

Immigration lawyers have consistently advised Ghanaians and other African nationals to be cautious about overstaying visas, as even a brief period of unlawful presence can have lasting consequences on future applications and travel.

Ghanaians who have been issued a 10-year bar may apply for a waiver of inadmissibility, known as Form I-212, but approval is not guaranteed and depends on factors such as family ties in the US, humanitarian concerns, and the nature of the original violation.

Individuals who are uncertain about their immigration status or history are strongly encouraged to seek advice from a qualified US immigration attorney before making any travel decisions.

US announces 3-year residency rule change

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had introduced a new three-year continuous residence rule affecting foreigners pursuing permanent residency or citizenship.

The policy change targeted immigrants who held certain temporary legal statuses and set stricter conditions for their applications.

Immigration advocates and legal experts raised concerns about how the rule could affect thousands of foreign nationals who were already in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh