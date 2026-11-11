The UK government published official guidance detailing restrictions on food and animal products that travellers cannot bring into Great Britain

Restricted items range from meat and dairy products to fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds carried in personal luggage or sent via courier

Travellers carrying items covered under the CITES framework may face an additional permit requirement before entering the country

The UK government has published formal guidance setting out which food and animal products travellers are prohibited from bringing into Great Britain, with the rules applying to items carried in personal luggage as well as goods dispatched through postal and courier services.

The restrictions cover a broad range of products, including meat, dairy, fish, and other animal-derived goods.

UK guidance explains that food and animal products are banned from Great Britain, including meat, dairy, fruit and seeds. Image credit: Houston Chronicle, The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Plant-based products are equally subject to controls, with fruit, vegetables, nuts, and seeds all falling under the guidance.

The rules apply to travellers arriving from any destination outside Great Britain, including EU member states, and are enforced regardless of the quantity of food being carried.

Foods banned from entry into Great Britain

The guidance makes clear that personal food supplies are not exempt from these controls. Common travel items such as smoked fish, dried meat, or certain plant products that passengers routinely pack for long journeys could be confiscated at the border if they do not comply with UK import requirements. Officials are entitled to seize non-compliant goods at the point of entry.

The scope of the restrictions is particularly relevant for travellers from Ghana and other African countries, where it is common practice to carry home-prepared or locally sourced food products when travelling abroad.

CITES permits and what travellers must know

An additional layer of compliance applies to those carrying food or animal products that fall under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, commonly referred to as CITES.

This international agreement, to which governments across the world are signatories, is designed to ensure that trade in wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of protected species.

Certain food products derived from protected species are captured by this framework. Travellers must therefore check in advance whether the items they intend to carry require a CITES permit before entering Great Britain. Failure to present the appropriate documentation at the border could result in the goods being seized by authorities.

The guidance serves as a reminder that compliance obligations extend well beyond commercial importers. Individual travellers are expected to be aware of and adhere to the same rules, regardless of whether the food they carry is intended for personal consumption or as a gift.

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According to the Home Office, eight groups, however, retain faster pathways to settlement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh