The U.S. Embassy Accra announced on November 13, 2026, that applications are open for the 2027 Community Solutions Program (CSP)

Ghanaian community leaders aged 27 to 39 with at least five years of relevant experience are eligible to apply for the professional exchange

Selected participants will complete a 12-week practicum with a U.S. organisation in 2027, with an application deadline of November 24, 2026

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The U.S. Embassy Accra has announced that applications are open for the 2027 Community Solutions Program (CSP), a professional leadership development initiative funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by IREX.

The announcement was made via the embassy's official X account on November 13, 2026, inviting experienced Ghanaian community leaders to apply before the November 24, 2026 deadline.

US Embassy Ghana Announces Opening of 2027 Community Solutions Program Applications Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the Community Solutions Program offers

CSP targets leaders between the ages of 27 and 39 who have at least five years of experience driving measurable community outcomes. Eligible focus areas include business and entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, hospitality and tourism, culinary industries and food systems, global trade and logistics, rural entrepreneurship, and workforce and local economic development.

Successful applicants will travel to the United States in 2027 for a three to four-month exchange programme.

The experience begins with an orientation from August 2 to 5, followed by a 12-week practicum with a U.S. host organisation running from August 9 to October 29. An End-of-Program Workshop is scheduled for November 1 to 4, 2027, subject to confirmation.

During the practicum, participants will work alongside U.S. professionals, attend regional field visits, and take part in Innovation and Applied Skills Labs designed to build practical leadership and technical capacity. These labs also explore how emerging technologies can support economic development and business growth.

SCALE-Up projects and financial support

Beyond the U.S. exchange, CSP participants are required to implement a nine-month community-based SCALE-Up Project upon returning home. The project must adapt at least one U.S. model, tool, or partnership approach to address local or regional economic development priorities, and participants commit to remaining in their home country for a minimum of two years after completing the programme.

The programme covers most costs associated with participation, including J-1 visa support, round-trip travel from the participant's home city, a monthly allowance for housing and meals, and accident and sickness health coverage. Accessibility accommodations are also available for fellows who require them.

To be eligible, applicants must be citizens of Ghana, demonstrate a high level of spoken and written English proficiency, and not hold U.S. citizenship or permanent residency. Those who have previously participated in a U.S. Government-sponsored exchange must have fulfilled the two-year home residency requirement.

Ghana is among ten African countries eligible for the 2027 cycle, alongside Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Interested applicants can find detailed instructions and submit their applications through the IREX website at irex.org. Those with further questions after reviewing the application materials may contact the CSP team directly at apply.csp@irex.org.

US Embassy Ghana announces 7 job vacancies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra had announced seven job vacancies.

The roles are in facilities management, political affairs, public diplomacy, consular services and general services, with application deadlines falling between November 12 and 23, 2026.

The positions vary widely in scope and salary.

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Source: YEN.com.gh