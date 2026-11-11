US Embassy in Ghana Announces 7 Job Vacancies, Including Driver and Clerk

The US Mission in Accra has opened applications for seven positions across multiple departments at Embassy Accra

Roles range from a Chauffeur in the General Services office to a Senior Political Specialist in the Political office

Two of the seven vacancies are open exclusively to US Eligible Family Members, with closing dates running through late November 2026

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The US Mission in Accra has advertised seven job vacancies at Embassy Accra, covering roles in facilities management, political affairs, public diplomacy, consular services, and general services, with application deadlines falling between 12 and 23 November 2026.

US Mission Accra opens seven Embassy jobs across political, consular and facilities roles, with salaries up to USD 87,709 Image credit: Maskot, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The positions vary widely in scope and salary.

At the lower end of the pay scale, a Chauffeur role in the General Services office carries an annual salary of between USD 5,892 and USD 9,120, while an Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator in the Public Diplomacy office and a Lead Maintenance Technician in the Facilities Maintenance office each offer between USD 17,070 and USD 26,454 per year.

Roles open to Ghanaian applicants

Four of the seven positions are open to eligible and qualified applicants from Ghana. These include the Chauffeur post, the Lead Maintenance Technician role, and a Senior Political Specialist vacancy in the Political office, which pays between USD 26,520 and USD 41,112 annually.

A Mechanical Engineer Supervisor position in the Facilities Maintenance office represents the highest-paying locally eligible role, with a salary range of USD 32,246 to USD 49,982 per year. That post closes on 18 November 2026.

2 positions reserved for US family members

Two vacancies carry a restriction limiting applications to US Eligible Family Members only. An Administrative Clerk post in the Health Unit offers between USD 47,731 and USD 70,094 per year, with a closing date of 19 November 2026.

A Consular Associate position in the Consular Section offers the broadest salary band of all seven roles, ranging from USD 47,731 to USD 87,709 annually, and closes on 20 November 2026.

All seven positions are based in Accra. Interested applicants are advised to review the specific eligibility requirements attached to each announcement on the official US Embassy Accra jobs portal before submitting applications ahead of the respective deadlines.

US Embassy Ghana announces temporary closure

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra would be temporarily shut down on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as the United States marked Veterans Day.

The embassy confirmed the closure on November 10, 2026, through its official X account.

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Source: YEN.com.gh