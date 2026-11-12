Canada's Immigration Ministry announced a time-limited measure on November 12, 2026, creating a new permanent residence pathway for eligible family members

Up to 45,000 spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children already living in Canada qualify under the new initiative

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the scheme focuses on retaining established residents rather than adding significant new arrivals

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Canada has introduced a time-limited permanent residence pathway that could benefit up to 45,000 spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children of Canadian citizens or permanent residents currently living in the country.

Canada opens a new permanent residence route for spouses and children of residents. Photo credit: NurPhoto, DuKai Photography

Source: Getty Images

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the announcement on 12 November 2026 from Dieppe, New Brunswick, where Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab outlined the federal government's plan to work with provinces and territories on worker retention and family stability.

The 45,000 spaces are reserved for family members of citizens and permanent residents who are already in Canada with pending applications. IRCC confirmed that eligible individuals do not need to contact the department or take any action, as their applications will be processed automatically under the newly created spaces.

What Canada's broader scheme covers

The family reunification component forms part of a wider initiative. Beyond the 45,000 spaces, IRCC will also process up to 32,000 people who applied under Hong Kong permanent residence pathways, which closed to new applications in August 2026, as well as up to 18,800 people under the Ukraine Family Reunification Pathway, which stopped accepting applications in October 2024.

A further 12,600 people already found eligible for permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds will also be processed under the scheme.

Separately, provinces and territories will receive optional additional Provincial Nominee Program allocations, enabling them to transition up to a combined total of 100,000 workers and their families to permanent residence in 2027. These allocations are intended to be used by 31 March 2027.

Minister Diab's Statement on the policy direction

Minister Diab framed the government's approach around retaining established residents rather than recruiting significant numbers of newcomers.

"Our government understands that by retaining high-value, established workers, we can support economic growth and help our businesses thrive," she said.

"With the new time-limited measure presented alongside our sustainable Immigration Levels Plan, we will work closely with provinces and territories to provide certainty and stability to even more employers, workers, and families right across Canada."

IRCC was explicit that the measure does not reopen any closed immigration programmes or create new application channels. It is also separate from the In-Canada Worker Initiative announced under Budget 2025.

Canada names two overseas citizenship groups

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada had clarified which groups of people were eligible to claim citizenship without being resident in the country.

The announcement drew attention from Ghanaians in the diaspora who might have qualified under the outlined categories.

Immigration experts said understanding the criteria was key for eligible individuals who were looking to secure Canadian citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh