Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced six World Health Organisation job openings spanning roles in finance, HR, and technical coordination

The positions range from Grade P2 to P6 and are based across six countries including South Africa, France, and Malaysia

Interested candidates must apply through the WHO careers portal and notify the Ministry's Candidatures Bureau by email

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced six job vacancies at the World Health Organisation (WHO) with application deadlines running from 12 November through 9 December 2026.

The announcement, published on 12 November 2026, covers a range of professional-level positions across multiple WHO duty stations in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announces six WHO jobs in finance, HR and technical coordination worldwide. Image credit: MoMo Productions/Getty Images, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Available WHO positions and deadlines

The first two roles carry the earliest deadlines. The Responsable Gestion et Administration (MGA Lead), a Grade P4 temporary appointment, is based in Bunia and closes on 12 November 2026. The Budget and Finance Officer (BFO), a Grade P5 temporary role, is stationed in Pretoria, with applications due by 17 November 2026. Both positions are offered under Staff Rule 420.4 temporary appointment contracts.

Three further vacancies share a 19 November 2026 deadline. An HR Officer role at Grade P2 is available in Lyon on a fixed-term contract, while a Technical Officer for Social Determinants of Health, graded P3, is based in Manila under the same contract type.

Also closing on 19 November is the Coordinator for Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation, a senior Grade P6 fixed-term position based in Brazzaville. The final vacancy, Team Lead for Platform and Infrastructure at Grade P4, is located in Kuala Lumpur and carries the latest deadline of 9 December 2026.

How to apply

Candidates are directed to submit their applications online through the WHO careers portal After submitting, applicants are requested to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Candidatures Bureau by sending an email to vacancies.internationalorgs@mfa.gov.gh.

US Embassy in Ghana announces seven job vacancies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced job vacancies at its embassy in Accra.

The positions are in facilities management, political affairs, public diplomacy, consular services and general services, with application deadlines falling between November 12 and 23, 2026.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh