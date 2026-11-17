Immigration New Zealand published Amendment Circular 2026-35 naming 58 countries and territories whose citizens can travel without a visa

One country on the list, Kuwait, has its visa-waiver arrangement suspended, meaning Kuwaiti nationals still need a visa to enter

The document includes a key condition that affects travellers holding certain types of passports issued by listed countries

Immigration New Zealand has published an official list of 58 countries and territories whose citizens qualify for visa-waiver travel to the country, allowing them to visit without applying for a visa beforehand.

New Zealand mentions the countries that qualify for visa-waiver travel. @christopherluxon, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

The list appears in Amendment Circular 2026-35, released by Immigration New Zealand, and sets out in full which nationalities benefit from the country's visa-waiver arrangement.

Countries on New Zealand's visa-waiver list

The 58 countries and territories named in the circular are:

Andorra Argentina Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan South Korea Kuwait (Note: Marked as suspended in the circular) Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Malaysia Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Netherlands Norway Oman Poland Portugal Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Seychelles Singapore Slovak Republic Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United Arab Emirates United States of America Uruguay Vatican City

However, one entry stands out. Kuwait appears on the list but is marked as suspended, meaning Kuwaiti nationals currently fall outside the waiver's benefits despite the country's inclusion in the document.

Key conditions travellers to New Zealand must know

The circular contains an important footnote that could affect some travellers even if their country is on the list. The visa waiver does not apply to people travelling on aliens' passports, which are non-citizen travel documents issued by any of the listed countries or territories. Anyone holding such a document is still required to obtain a visa before travelling to New Zealand, regardless of which country issued the passport.

Beyond the visa requirement itself, New Zealand's visa-waiver programme only removes the obligation to apply in advance. Qualifying nationals may still need to satisfy other entry conditions upon arrival in the country.

New Zealand lists foods that are banned

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had maintained a strict biosecurity regime that bans a wide range of food and plant items from entering the country

Travellers and online shoppers risk falling foul of regulations covering everything from fresh fruit and pork products to beekeeping equipment

The banned items span several categories, including fungi, grains, seeds, fresh vegetables, and certain plant materials

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Source: YEN.com.gh