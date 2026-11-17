New Zealand Releases Full List of 58 Countries Eligible for Visa-Waiver Travel
- Immigration New Zealand published Amendment Circular 2026-35 naming 58 countries and territories whose citizens can travel without a visa
- One country on the list, Kuwait, has its visa-waiver arrangement suspended, meaning Kuwaiti nationals still need a visa to enter
- The document includes a key condition that affects travellers holding certain types of passports issued by listed countries
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Immigration New Zealand has published an official list of 58 countries and territories whose citizens qualify for visa-waiver travel to the country, allowing them to visit without applying for a visa beforehand.
The list appears in Amendment Circular 2026-35, released by Immigration New Zealand, and sets out in full which nationalities benefit from the country's visa-waiver arrangement.
Countries on New Zealand's visa-waiver list
The 58 countries and territories named in the circular are:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Kuwait (Note: Marked as suspended in the circular)
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Oman
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Vatican City
However, one entry stands out. Kuwait appears on the list but is marked as suspended, meaning Kuwaiti nationals currently fall outside the waiver's benefits despite the country's inclusion in the document.
Key conditions travellers to New Zealand must know
The circular contains an important footnote that could affect some travellers even if their country is on the list. The visa waiver does not apply to people travelling on aliens' passports, which are non-citizen travel documents issued by any of the listed countries or territories. Anyone holding such a document is still required to obtain a visa before travelling to New Zealand, regardless of which country issued the passport.
Beyond the visa requirement itself, New Zealand's visa-waiver programme only removes the obligation to apply in advance. Qualifying nationals may still need to satisfy other entry conditions upon arrival in the country.
New Zealand lists foods that are banned
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had maintained a strict biosecurity regime that bans a wide range of food and plant items from entering the country
Travellers and online shoppers risk falling foul of regulations covering everything from fresh fruit and pork products to beekeeping equipment
The banned items span several categories, including fungi, grains, seeds, fresh vegetables, and certain plant materials
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh