The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announced the visa expansion on June 25, 2026

Kenya and South Africa are among six new nationalities added to the UAE's Entry Visa scheme under 14-day and 60-day categories

Applicants must hold a valid residence permit from one of nine qualifying countries to be eligible for the new visa route

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The United Arab Emirates has broadened access to one of its visa categories, bringing six new nationalities into eligibility, including two African countries, but with a firm requirement that applicants must already hold residency in a qualifying nation.

UAE expands visa access with a key eligibility rule. Photo credit: Funkcanna, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) confirmed the change on June 25, 2026.

The update applies to the Entry Visa for Nationals of Certain Countries, which now covers both a 14-day and a 60-day option for citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa. India was the only country previously eligible under this category and remains on the list.

The One Condition Applicants Cannot Skip

Before anything else, every applicant must present a valid residence permit issued by one of nine approved countries.

Those countries are the United States of America, any European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The USA, EU member states, and the UK were already part of the qualifying list, while the remaining six were introduced alongside the new nationalities.

The same residency requirement applies to any family members travelling with the applicant.

UAE's fees, duration, and overstay penalties

The two visa options carry different costs and conditions. The 14-day visa is priced at AED 100 and can be extended once while the holder remains in the UAE. The 60-day visa costs AED 250, is issued as a single-entry permit, and cannot be extended.

Regardless of which category a traveller holds, departure before the authorised stay ends is mandatory. Those who remain beyond their permitted period will face a daily fine of AED 50 for every extra day spent in the country.

For Kenyan and South African citizens especially, the update opens a new and more accessible route into the UAE, provided they can demonstrate valid residency in one of the nine qualifying countries listed by the ICP.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age

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Source: YEN.com.gh