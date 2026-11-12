The UAE announced on November 11, 2026, that it was lifting a visa ban imposed on Ugandan nationals in June 2026

Uganda's students already enrolled in UAE institutions before June 2026 may also enter alongside their immediate family members

Restrictions on nationals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan remain in place under the updated rules

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The United Arab Emirates has reopened its doors to Ugandan nationals after months of travel restrictions, though entry now comes with a specific health-related condition attached.

The UAE changes its visa rules for one African country. Photo credit: Funkcanna, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), working alongside the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), announced the policy update on November 11, 2026.

According to the Emirates News Agency, the official state news agency of the UAE, Ugandan citizens may now apply for UAE visas, provided at least 21 days have passed since they last departed Uganda.

The original ban had been introduced in June 2026 following a rise in Ebola virus activity in Uganda.

Who Else Qualifies Under the New UAE Rules

The revised framework extends beyond ordinary visa applicants. Ugandan students who were already enrolled in UAE educational institutions prior to June 2026 are permitted to enter, together with their immediate family members, as long as they comply with approved health procedures. Administrative staff holding ordinary passports at the Ugandan Embassy in the UAE, along with their families, are also covered under the update.

Ugandan nationals travelling on diplomatic or special passports may enter in line with the health protocols applicable to exempted categories, coordinated through the relevant authorities. Humanitarian and medical cases will be assessed individually, with those seeking treatment required to submit approved medical reports detailing their diagnosis, the name of the treating facility, and the scheduled start date of their care.

DRC and South Sudan Restrictions Remain

Despite the easing of restrictions for Uganda, the UAE confirmed that precautionary entry measures targeting nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of South Sudan will continue. Authorities indicated that this decision is based on ongoing monitoring of the epidemiological situation in both countries.

NCEMA, MoHAP, and ICP stated that the changes reflect the UAE's broader commitment to public health protection and its readiness to adapt swiftly to emerging health risks. The authorities added that they will continue tracking developments and adjusting measures as fresh data and risk assessments become available.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age

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Source: YEN.com.gh