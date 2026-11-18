Australia's Department of Home Affairs expanded the Australian Immi App to include ten African countries among 52 nations worldwide

Citizens of Ghana, South Africa, Egypt and seven other African nations can now submit passport details and facial photos via smartphone

Applicants must meet specific conditions set by the Department of Home Affairs before they can use the mobile app

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Citizens of ten African countries can now fulfil part of their Australian visa requirements from their smartphones, following an expansion of the country's mobile biometrics application.

Australia names 10 African countries whose visa applicants can provide biometric details remotely. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ezra Acayan/Uladzimir Zuyeu.

Source: Getty Images

Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed in an announcement updated on 17 November 2024 that the Australian Immi App, available as a free download, is now accessible in 52 countries globally.

The move allows eligible visa applicants to submit their biometric details remotely, removing the need to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre in person.

African countries now eligible for Australia's app

The ten African nations included in the expansion are Algeria, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Lesotho, Somalia, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Qualifying citizens from these countries can use the app to upload their passport information alongside a live facial photograph directly from a mobile device.

Australian Immi App: Conditions applicants must satisfy

Access to the app is not automatic for everyone in these countries. The Department of Home Affairs has outlined a set of requirements that applicants must satisfy before they can use the platform.

Firstly, an applicant must have previously provided both fingerprints and a facial photograph to the Department of Home Affairs. They must also hold a valid passport and have received a biometric collection letter containing a Visa Lodgement Number that begins with the prefix "AUI."

Applicants whose lodgement number does not carry this specific prefix remain ineligible and will still be required to attend an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre in person to complete the process.

The expansion reflects a broader effort by Australian immigration authorities to streamline visa processing for applicants in regions where access to in-person collection facilities may be limited or inconvenient.

Australia publishes date to increase citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had confirmed that citizenship application fees increase every year on July 1.

Most foreigners applying for citizenship by conferral pay the full fee unless they meet specific concession criteria.

A small group of applicants qualify for a complete fee exemption and must apply via a paper form rather than online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh