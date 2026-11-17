New Zealand's Immigration Amendment Circular 2026-35 outlines a visitor visa waiver covering citizens of 13 countries, mostly Pacific Island nations plus China

The waiver comes with four strict conditions that all travellers must satisfy simultaneously before they can qualify

One of the conditions places a notable geographical restriction on who can actually take advantage of the waiver

New Zealand has laid out four specific conditions that nationals of 13 countries must simultaneously satisfy to qualify for a short-stay visitor visa waiver, according to an official government immigration document published by Immigration New Zealand.

The requirements appear in Amendment Circular 2026-35, which names the eligible countries and sets out the precise terms under which their nationals may enter New Zealand without undergoing the standard visa process applied to other travellers.

New Zealand’s 2026-35 circular sets conditions for a visitor visa waiver for 13 nationalities. Image credit: Izabela Habur, Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

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Countries covered by the visa waiver

The 13 nations listed in the circular are China, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. The list consists almost entirely of Pacific Island nations, with China standing as the only exception.

Nationality alone is not sufficient to qualify. The circular makes clear that citizens of these countries must meet all four conditions before they can benefit from the waiver provision.

The four conditions travellers must satisfy

The first condition requires that the visitor visa applied for covers a stay of no more than three months. Second, the purpose of travel must not involve medical consultation or treatment. Third, the traveller must be journeying to New Zealand specifically from Australia. Fourth, the traveller must hold one of the eligible Australian visa types listed under clause E2.1.1 of the circular.

The requirement to depart from Australia carries a significant practical implication. It effectively limits the waiver to nationals of these 13 countries who are already lawfully present in Australia at the time of their travel to New Zealand. Anyone flying directly from their home country, or transiting through any other destination, would not meet this condition and would therefore fall outside the scope of the waiver entirely.

All four conditions operate together, meaning that failing to meet any single one of them disqualifies the applicant from the provision, regardless of whether the remaining three are satisfied.

New Zealand opens resident visas to foreign spouses of citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had announced a route allowing foreign nationals married to New Zealand citizens to apply for resident visas.

The policy forms part of the country's broader immigration framework, which aims to reunite families while maintaining strict entry standards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh