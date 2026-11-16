Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that citizenship application fees increase every year on July 1

Most foreigners applying for citizenship by conferral pay the full fee unless they meet specific concession criteria

A small group of applicants qualify for a complete fee exemption and must apply via a paper form rather than online

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that citizenship application fees will rise on 1 July, as part of an annual adjustment that affects thousands of foreigners working towards citizenship by conferral.

Australia states plan to raise citizenship fee. Photo credit: @albomp, The Guardian.

Source: Getty Images

The policy details are published on the official Home Affairs website, under the section dedicated to fee concessions and exemptions for citizenship applicants.

Australian citizenship: Who qualifies for reduced fee

For most applicants, the full fee applies. However, those who hold a valid Pensioner Concession Card issued by either Services Australia or the Department of Veterans' Affairs may be eligible for a reduced rate. To qualify, the applicant's name must appear as the primary cardholder, and the card must remain valid at the time of submission.

Dependants aged 17 and under who are listed on a valid Pensioner Concession Card also qualify for the concession. Children aged 15 and under who apply on the same form as a parent pay no fee at all.

The government has been explicit about which cards fall outside the concession scheme. Health Care Cards, Student Cards, and Senior Health Cards do not entitle any applicant to a fee reduction, regardless of circumstances.

Who is exempt from Australian citizenship fees

A narrower category of applicants may apply for a full fee exemption, though these individuals must submit a paper form rather than applying through the online portal.

British and Maltese former child migrants who arrived in Australia between 22 September 1947 and 31 December 1967 under the Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme are exempt, provided they can present a letter from the Child Migrants Trust confirming the details of their arrival.

Former members of the permanent forces of the Commonwealth of Australia who completed at least 90 days of service also qualify for a full exemption. Individuals applying under the Statelessness provision in section 21(8) of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 are similarly exempt.

For those applying online with a valid concession, the process runs through ImmiAccount, where a scanned copy of both sides of the Pensioner Concession Card must be uploaded alongside the citizenship application. Paper applicants are required to include a certified copy of the card instead.

The complete schedule of current citizenship fees is available through Form 1298i on the Department of Home Affairs website.

Australia explains how foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh