South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published the official cost of applying for permanent residency for foreign nationals

The fees have been converted to Ghanaian cedis, revealing how much Ghanaians would need to pay to settle permanently in South Africa

Several categories of permanent residency permits are available, each carrying a different price tag for applicants

South Africa has officially announced the fees foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, must pay to apply for permanent residency in the country.

The South African Department of Home Affairs published a schedule of costs covering multiple permit categories, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what settling in the country will require financially.

South Africa announces official permanent residency cost for Ghanaians and other foreigners. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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What Ghanaians need to pay for permanent residency

According to the published fee schedule, the cost of applying for a permanent residency permit in South Africa is 1,520 South African rand.

At the current exchange rate, that amounts to approximately GH¢290. However, the total amount a Ghanaian applicant will ultimately spend depends on the specific permit category they are applying under.

For those applying under the retirement permit category, the fee is 2,870 rand, which converts to roughly GH¢548.

Business-related permanent residency applications attract a fee of 5,590 rand, the equivalent of approximately GH¢1,068.

The spousal or life partner permit, which applies to individuals married to or in a permanent partnership with a South African citizen or permanent resident, costs 4,090 rand, or around GH¢781.

Critically, these figures cover only the official government application fee.

Additional costs such as document authentication, legal assistance, medical examinations, and biometric services are separate and can significantly increase the overall amount an applicant spends.

Other requirements for a successful application

Beyond the financial commitment, applicants must satisfy a range of documentary and legal requirements.

These typically include a valid passport, proof of financial means, a clean criminal record, medical clearance certificates, and in certain cases, evidence of a qualifying relationship with a South African citizen or resident.

South Africa's permanent residency framework is administered through the Department of Home Affairs, and applications are processed at designated offices or through accredited service providers.

Processing times can vary, and applicants are advised to ensure all documentation is complete before submission to avoid delays or rejection.

For Ghanaians considering a long-term move to South Africa, the officially published fees offer a starting point for financial planning, though experts recommend budgeting well above the base application cost to account for the full process.

Malta lists four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh