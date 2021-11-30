A Nigerian man Emmy Williams has sung the praises of his mother by recalling her life-changing deeds on the occasion of her birthday

Emmy recalled how his beloved mother rejected doctors reports declaring him dead on two occasions

The Nollywood actor also hailed his mother for selling her gold and wrappers to ensure all her children acquired education

A Nigerian man identified as Emmy Williams has showered encomiums on his mother as he celebrated her birthday on social media.

Sharing a photo taken with the celebrant on LinkedIn, Emmy recounted several occasions his mother's selflessness and motherly instinct, as well as prayers, had made the difference for him.

She rejected doctors' report confirming he was dead

He narrated how he was kidnapped a week before his birthday in 2017.

According to Emmy, he stayed in the forest for 3 days and was sustained by her motherly instinct coupled with prayers till he eventually got his freedom.

The kidnap incident came after his mother rejected doctors' reports on two occasions confirming him dead.

She sacrificed for their education

Emmy went on to share how her sacrifices saw him and his siblings through school.

Girlfriend, as he fondly calls her, sold her gold and wrappers to ensure they (him and his siblings) went to school.

He wrote:

"When I gained admission to UNIBEN and no financial hopes to pay the necessary requirements, you beat your chest and promised me that I'll Graduate... And it happened!

"Lost count of the number of golds and wrappers you sold just to see all you children attain the four walls of higher institution."

Social media users celebrate his mum

Olalere Mao stated:

"What a pain mother went through?

"God Almighty will bless those pious mothers and enable them eat the fruits of the labour in good health."

Daniel grace said:

"Happy birthday to her wishing her long life and prosperity more money into her account may she live to reap the fruit... May all her secret prayers be answered.

"No one like mother's they are the best may she live long to eat the fruit of her labour."

Olanike Akinrimisi opined:

"Happy Birthday, mum. You will live long in sound health to eat and enjoy the fruits of your labour in the name of Jesus."

Olayemi Asaaju wrote:

"Happy birthday to you ma.

"Continually, God will give you strength to play your mother-role to Emmy Williams and his siblings.

"You'll enjoy life in bliss and sound health, Amen."

