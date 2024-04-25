Serwaa Amihere: Okyeame Quophi Extols GHOne TV Star Over Her Apology For Disgraceful Video
- Media personality Okyeame Quophi has commended fellow presenter Serwaa Amihere's professionalism amid the controversy surrounding her private video
- His message comes following the GHOne TV presenter's apology for the private clip featuring herself and Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz
- Quophi's heartfelt post praising Serwaa Amihere has elicited reactions from netizens on social media
Media personality Okyeame Quophi has delivered a heartfelt message extolling fellow presenter Serwaa Amihere's professionalism following her statement apologising for her recent private video.
This comes after Serwaa Amihere received heavy public backlash over the private footage showing her in bed with Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz.
In a statement released by the GHOne TV media personality on Wednesday, April 24, she admitted that the video, made five years ago, embarrassed her, her family, and her loved ones.
''It has also embarrassed my employers and the businesses and brands I represent,'' Amihere said.
Quophi Okyeame took to Instagram to celebrate Serwaa Amihere for her maturity and professionalism.
''Mo ne yɔ [Serwaa].Woti ɛdwuma no case. Now let sleeping dogs go in coma,'' Quophi said.
See Okyeame Quophi's post below:
Netizen react to Quophi Okyeame's post
The post by Okyeame Quophi, extolling Serwaa Amihere, has garnered reactions from netizens.
I love women like her we admit, say sorry and move on cuz we are strong ❤.
Matildankansahafrifa reacted:
Well done sis, God bless u more nd more.
Akuapem_toffegh wrote:
It is well Serwaa.
I love her she is a strong woman we all have sh...t we do under closed doors but we have the guts to write shit about this amazing woman. We love you @serwaaamihere.
Tegyigladys said:
It is well.
Mc_seniorpages commented:
I love your caption sir . much love @serwaaamihere God will keep blessing you saaaaa serwaa
Awuraba no afa eneoma mu ooo.
Henry Fitz and 2 others charged for leaking viral video
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Serwaa Amihere bedroom video scandal took a new twist as the GHOne TV broadcaster sought justice against those who leaked the clip.
Serwaa complained to the police on April 3, 2024, and the case has already been forwarded to the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.
The particulars of the case, which found their way into the media, showed three people, Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah, aka Henry Fitz, allegedly involved in the leaking of the tape.
