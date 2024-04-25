Media personality Okyeame Quophi has commended fellow presenter Serwaa Amihere's professionalism amid the controversy surrounding her private video

His message comes following the GHOne TV presenter's apology for the private clip featuring herself and Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz

Quophi's heartfelt post praising Serwaa Amihere has elicited reactions from netizens on social media

Media personality Okyeame Quophi has delivered a heartfelt message extolling fellow presenter Serwaa Amihere's professionalism following her statement apologising for her recent private video.

This comes after Serwaa Amihere received heavy public backlash over the private footage showing her in bed with Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz.

Okyeame Quophi celebrates Serwa Amihere over her apology letter for her private video. Photo credit: okyeamekwame/serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

In a statement released by the GHOne TV media personality on Wednesday, April 24, she admitted that the video, made five years ago, embarrassed her, her family, and her loved ones.

''It has also embarrassed my employers and the businesses and brands I represent,'' Amihere said.

Quophi Okyeame took to Instagram to celebrate Serwaa Amihere for her maturity and professionalism.

''Mo ne yɔ [Serwaa].Woti ɛdwuma no case. Now let sleeping dogs go in coma,'' Quophi said.

See Okyeame Quophi's post below:

Netizen react to Quophi Okyeame's post

The post by Okyeame Quophi, extolling Serwaa Amihere, has garnered reactions from netizens.

Abayamoaba wrote:

I love women like her we admit, say sorry and move on cuz we are strong ❤.

Matildankansahafrifa reacted:

Well done sis, God bless u more nd more.

Akuapem_toffegh wrote:

It is well Serwaa.

Nana_kwamecute commented:

I love her she is a strong woman we all have sh...t we do under closed doors but we have the guts to write shit about this amazing woman. We love you @serwaaamihere.

Tegyigladys said:

It is well.

Mc_seniorpages commented:

I love your caption sir . much love @serwaaamihere God will keep blessing you saaaaa serwaa

Akua665 said:

Awuraba no afa eneoma mu ooo.

Henry Fitz and 2 others charged for leaking viral video

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Serwaa Amihere bedroom video scandal took a new twist as the GHOne TV broadcaster sought justice against those who leaked the clip.

Serwaa complained to the police on April 3, 2024, and the case has already been forwarded to the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra.

The particulars of the case, which found their way into the media, showed three people, Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah, aka Henry Fitz, allegedly involved in the leaking of the tape.

