A young man who went to Adum PZ to swap his phone has become the latest victim of phone swap scam

The young man travelled to Kumasi for the first time to swap his old device for an iPhone 6x

Netizens who saw the video of the man crying after he was swindled were shocked that he fell victim to such a fraudulent scheme

A trending video of a young man crying, after some unscrupulous traders in Kumasi scammed him, has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video sighted on Facebook by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified young man, probably in his 20s, was captured wailing over the loss of his items.

The young man shedding tears Photo credit: OMGVoice/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The caption of the said video shared by OMGVoice disclosed that the young man had visited Adum PZ in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, for the first time to swap his old mobile device for a new one.

Unfortunately for the young man, he found himself in the hands of criminals who gave him a junk mobile phone in exchange for his money and old device.

Voices from the video suggested that the young man bargained to add an undisclosed amount of money to his old device to swap for an iPhone 6x only to be duped afterwards.

Other voices heard from the video advised the young man to be vigilant while walking around the Adum PZ mobile phone dealership hub as the place is notoriously noted for such fraudulent schemes.

Ghanaians react to the video

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video on Facebook were stunned that the young many could fall for such schemes.

Kwarteng Kenneth said:

"I don't know why people find joy in this kind of situation, people are literally getting scammed and some of you are happy about it."

Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye commented:

"People still dey fall for this. I remember when a high school mate lost his old phone, the phone sold to him and his wrist watch at PZ during my days at OT."

Prince Wiredu Phinehas also commented:

"It's the same people consoling him that are behind it o. Hmmm. They dupe you and follow you to know what you'd do next. When you finally realise you have been duped, they come around to console you. It's sad and funny at the same time."

Kejetia: Ghanaian Lady Tries To Swap Phone For Gold Bars, Gets Cement Papers Instead, Video Trends

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young Ghanaian lamenting over how swindlers took her phone has gone viral

The lady said she was informed the guys told her about their intent to offer her gold if she gave them her mobile phone.

Many people who saw the video were stunned that the lady could fall for this trick.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh